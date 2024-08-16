Shelter Island Class Reunion planned: Class of 1984 to gather, but all grads invited

(Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

The Shelter Island School Class of 1984 will celebrate their 40th Class Reunion on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at SALT Waterfront Bar & Grill, 63 Menantic Road.

The event is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. The organizer is Trisha (Melanson) O’Brien. This Reunion is open to all Shelter Island graduates, past and present.

There will also be a Memorial Table for classmates and faculty members who have passed away.

The cost per person is $72, which includes gratuities. There will be an open bar from 5 to 7 p.m. Dinner includes five items, buffet style and dessert.

Please Zelle Trisha (Melanson) O’Brien your payment for the reunion: 631-905-8782 to reserve your spot.

Follow the Reunion on Facebook: 40th Class Reunion Class of 1984