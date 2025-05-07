Shelter Island Training with Trent: Emotional eating, staying strong

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Question from Kim H: Hey, Trent, I have a friend who binges on unhealthy food and then she regrets it. This is an everyday thing for her. She says it’s the only thing that makes her feel good. When I bring it to her attention she lashes out and I just want to help. So, I was wondering how do you guide clients through emotional eating without making them feel judged or restricted?

Answer: Hey, Kim — wow, this is deep! This is called emotional eating, the old art of trying to fix your feelings with snacks. We’ve all been there, stressed about life, suddenly elbows-deep in a family-sized bag of chips wondering how we got there (and why it’s half empty already).

My approach? Zero Shame. Full awareness.

First, I remind clients that emotional eating isn’t a moral failure — it’s a coping mechanism. The body and brain are just trying to self-soothe the best way they know how. So, before we go and raid their pantry, we talk about what they’re actually hungry for. Spoiler: It’s usually not cookies. It’s comfort, connection, or calm.

Then I teach them to pause and check in before diving in.

~ Am I physically hungry or just emotionally spicy?

~ Is this chocolate calling to my soul or just my stress hormones?

Instead of saying Don’t eat this, Don’t eat that, I say, “Let’s add options.” Can we breathe, journal, walk, scream into a pillow, maybe text me (Hi) before reaching for that snack? If food still feels like the right move, good. Don’t just do it. Do it consciously, not on autopilot.

We’re not here to ban food, we’re here to build emotional resilience and maybe have some dark chocolate that actually feels good after. Because let’s be real: guilt is way harder to digest than gluten.

Question from Herbert W: Hello, Trent. Thank you in advance for your response. I am 79 and I make sure to exercise every day. But sometimes I’m not sure I’m doing the right thing. Can you tell me what movements and patterns would be essential for longevity and how do you incorporate them for all ages?

Answer: Hey, buddy, thanks so much for reaching out. I’ll absolutely share some essential movements for lifelong vitality. When we think about staying healthy as we age, we often focus on diet or cardio, but how we move matters just as much.

As a master trainer and corrective exercise specialist, I focus on helping clients train not just for today, but for the decades ahead. The key? Mastering fundamental movement patterns that support real life function and strength. And mobility. Here are some essential movements I teach clients of all ages to help them stay strong, mobile and independent for life.

Squat: The everyday movement for sitting, lifting and standing with ease. Even just practicing getting up and down from a chair builds lower body strength and stability.

Hinge: Protects the back and strengthens the hips and hamstrings. Think deadlifts, hip bridges, or simply learning how to bend properly when picking something up.

Push and pull: Keeps the upper body strong and posture aligned. These exercises improve strength for everything from carrying groceries to hugging your grandkids.

Lunge and step: Builds balance, coordination and single leg strength. Great for walking, stair climbing and preventing falls.

Rotate: Life happens in twists and turns. Gentle rotation exercises keep the spine mobile and improve core function.

Carry and get up: The true test of real-world strength. Carrying groceries, getting up off the floor. These aren’t gym goals, they’re life goals. The secret is to start where you are and train smart, not just hard. Focus on control, breath and progress at your own pace. Movement is medicine. And when done with intention, it’s one of the best ways to invest in your future self.

Have a question for Trent? Send it to [email protected]