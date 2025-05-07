Shopping and dining local for a Shelter Island Mother’s Day

(Reporter file)

It may be a family meal at a local restaurant or a feast at home that Mom didn’t have to cook because one of the Island’s food preparers did the work, but whatever the choice, Sunday’s Mother’s Day repast can be a grand celebration of the woman who somehow has been able to not only manage her own life while coordinating everyone else’s.

The Chequit — 631 749-0018 —looks forward to treating the special women in your life on Mother’s Day with a prix fixe brunch menu served between noon and 3 p.m. Dine on the sun-filled porch or in the warmth of the historic inn for what promises to be a memorable celebration. Make your reservations as soon as possible.

Eccentric Bagel — 631 749-5363 — is poised to serve from early morning to early afternoon on both Saturday and Sunday, according to Amy Weinstein. Her husband, Darryn, will open at 7 a.m. both days, with the shelves fully stocked with artisan bagels, breakfast sandwiches and their famous Eccentric Bagel Chips, which Ms. Weinstein calls a perfect snack or gift for Mom. But it doesn’t stop there. Add catered platters featuring freshly baked bagels with signature salads: “Ideal for brunch at home,” Ms. Weinstein said. Also on Saturday, consider adding the limited-edition chocolate-covered bagel chips crafted in partnership with Disset Chocolate, an artisanal chocolatier from the North Fork.

Place orders ahead or take your chances with what’s available when you arrive at the store at 25 West Neck Road either day. The store will remain open until 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

The Pridwin Hotel and Cottages — 631-749-0476 — opens its season at 81 Shore Road on Mother’s Day weekend, launching its 98th year with a weekend celebration highlighted by Saturday night’s Macari Wine Dinner in the Morgan Room featuring expertly paired wines and chef-driven cuisines. Reservations are a must, spokesman Scott Currie said. An indulgent Mother’s Day Brunch takes place on Sunday, featuring seasonal dishes accompanied by champagne, Mr. Currie said. Reservations are a necessity for the brunch as well.

But the weekend is not just about food. The hotel will feature a host of activities throughout the weekend enhanced by live music, including tennis, pickleball and lawn games and card making for those who want to show off their artistic abilities. If all the activity on Mother’s Day weekend isn’t enough, The Pridwin’s sister hotel, Baron’s Cove in nearby Sag Harbor will feature its first ever Doggie Pageant the following Sunday at noon.

Ram’s Head Inn — 631 749-0811 — will be offering a Mother’s Day Celebration Lunch between 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. and dinner between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Two musical performances will accompany your experience with Gail Storm at the piano from noon to 3 p.m. and Lenore’s Jazz Trio between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Menus are available on the Ram’s Head Inn website and reservations should be made as soon as possible.

Stars Café — 631-749-2233 — is ready to take special orders for custom cakes, cupcakes and shortbread piped cookies, according to co-owner Lydia Martinez Majdisova. To guarantee your special order cake will be ready for Mother’s Day, order as soon as possible. But many items will be available at Stars throughout the week for walk-ins during regular store hours, Ms. Martinez Majdisova said. She’s also offering gift baskets with coffee, candles, miscellaneous souvenirs and gift certificates.

Vine Street Café — 631-749-3210 promises a Mother’s Day brunch and dinner filled with love, laughter and delicious food at its always popular venue at 41 South Ferry Road. Brunch will be served between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. with dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. Reservations are a must. Food can be ordered to take home.

Black Cat Books — 631-725-8654 — An eclectic collection of books, records and art on Route 114; a fun place to browse for Mom’s favorite author.

Bliss’ — 631-749-0041 — This Bridge Street department store, open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, has home gifts, and Island apparel.

Cornucopia — 631-749-0171 — Alongside All Dogged Up and Eccentric Bagel, Mary Lou Eichhorn has cards, wrap, chocolates, handmade gifts, Island artworks.

Dandy Liquors — 631-749-3302 — in the Center has a selection of wines and spirits to raise a toast to Mom.

Elli’s Country Store — 631-749-2844 — at 35 South Ferry Road. This shop has Shelter Island themed gifts, along with take-out foods. Closed Sunday, so plan ahead for Mother’s Day brunch.

Finley’s Fiction — 203-650-7616 — at 8 Grand Avenue, adult and children’s books; games, puzzles, and other gifts. Open Saturday 10-4.

Geo Jo Video — 516-532-8785 — Not only can you still find videos at this cheerful shop at 57 North Ferry Road, but candles and incense to lift spirits.

Island Time Farm — Give the gift of Summer with 10 weeks of beautiful flowers. The Island Time Summer Flower Club Share is $750 for 10 large bouquets June 27 through Aug. 29 to be picked up at the Farmstand on 114. Visit the website islandtimefarm.com for more information.

Marika’s Eclectic Boutique — 401-862-6607 — Browse this collection of gently used furnishings at 6 South Ferry Road for that perfect gift.

Marie Eiffel — 631-749-0003 — Breezy summer fashions and gifts in the boutique across from the market on Bridge Street.

Moussa Drame — 631-749-0799 — At the Dering Harbor Inn offers tennis and fitness instruction, always a thoughtful gift certificate.

Pure Thread – 914-262-1529 — on Bridge Street, this 2nd-floor fashion boutique’s got fresh and fashionable styles for Mom’s summer wardrobe.

Ram Design Home — 631-405-8155 — Beautiful gifts and art in this Bridge Street shop, curated by interior design consultants.

Shelter Island Hardware — 631-749-0097 — On Grand Avenue in the Heights; can help you find a special gadget— and garden supplies for Mom’s green thumb.

Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy — 631-749-0445 — Toys, toiletries, candles and Shelter Island-themed wear; cards and giftwrap.

Shelter Island Florist — 631-749-2264 — Always a beautiful assortment of orchids, other plants and fresh flowers at 57A N. Ferry Road. Owner Becky Smith will help with your selection.

Shelter Island Pilates & Barre — 631-749-5042 — On Grand Avenue, has gift certificates for private and group pilates sessions, and Barre class packs.

Shelter Island Wines & Spirits — 631-749-0305 — The staff of this Bridge Street shop is always helpful in selecting a wine or special spirits for gift giving.