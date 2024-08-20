Shelter Island student  scores college credits: Kaitlyn Gulluscio following in brother Tyler’s footsteps

Kaitlyn Gulluscio at her college orientation at Florida Southern College with team mascot, ‘Mocsie.’ (Courtesy photo)

The Gulluscio family is reaping the benefits of a dual credit program offered to students by various institutions of higher learning to take college level courses while still in high school.

This time, it’s daughter Kaitlyn Gulluscio, 17, who graduated in June with 49 credits that was just accepted by Florida Southern College where she will start classes this fall She’s following in the footsteps of her brother Tyler, and her father, Todd, Shelter Island School District’s Director of Athletics, Physical Education, Health, Wellness and Personnel.

Three years ago Tyler was able to transfer 46 credits he had earned in high school, enabling him to complete his undergraduate work in two-and-a-half years thanks to the college accepting the college credits he had earned.

He hasn’t yet decided where to pursue his master’s degree studies in transformational curriculum, a research-based program in education, according to his sister.

With her 49 transfer credits, Kaitlyn will also be able to graduate in two-and-a-half years, or to stay on campus to earn certifications beyond her undergraduate degree.

Did she start out competitively with Tyler on earning three more transfer credits than he had?

“I am competitive,” she said, but, no, it was a stroke of luck that she was able to earn the three additional transfer credits as a result of her participation in the American Legion’s Girls State program. That allowed her to take a three-credit government course through the University of Colorado and gave her the edge.

Families have to pay for the courses students take in the dual credit program, but it’s a lot less than they would have to pay if they had to take the courses during their years on a college campus.

The college courses are taught by high school teachers who must qualify with each participating institution of higher learning to offer the courses to students.

“It’s an amazing opportunity that our students have here,” said Kaitlyn’s mother Jennifer Gulluscio, who is a reading teacher in the district.

Kaitlyn earned 46 college credits taking courses in chemistry, biology and calculus through Suffolk County Community College’s dual credit program, and journalism and college English through the program sponsored by St. John’s University.

If she opts to stay on to earn additional certifications after completing her undergraduate degree, Kaitlyn would be certified to teach English to Speakers of Other Languages, English as a New Language, and to work with students who are dyslexic.

Her goal is to follow in her parents’ footsteps, pursuing a career in education. Toward that end, she will be majoring in elementary education with a special education minor. Eventually, she wants to teach students at various ages, an opportunity that best presents itself in small districts like Shelter Island, she said.

So what does it take to pursue such a rigorous course load?

Kaitlyn always took summer courses in her high school years, she said. If there was any part of her life that she had to sacrifice to some degree, it was her social life, she said. She figures there will be plenty of time for that in the future and doesn’t regret the hours she opted to concentrate on academics.

But she did manage to participate in six sports — varsity golf, varsity volleyball, varsity basketball, winter and spring track and softball throughout her high school years.

She also found time to serve as class president and vice president of the National Honor Society, she said.

Her advice to others still in high school is to take advantage of the opportunities they have now and don’t procrastinate.

School Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D. said the entire community was thrilled at Kaitlyn’s success.

“She was a wonderful student and person here at the Shelter Island School,” Mr. Doelger said. “We are very proud of all of her accomplishments, especially receiving 49 college credits! I am sure this will be a great jump start to her college career and life.”