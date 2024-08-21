Champions of Shelter Island’s Gardiner’s Bay Country Club

The finalists for the Gardiner’s Bay Country Club championships. From left, Men’s Runner Up Matthew Feinstein, Men’s Champion Will Celiberti, Women’s Champion Samantha Sessa, Women’s Runner Up Molly Ryan. (Courtesy photo)

Gardiner’s Bay Country Club (GBCC) held its Club Championships a couple of weekends ago, and it was lucky 13 for Samantha Sessa, who won her 13th title, defeating Molly Ryan.

Samantha is now just two shy of her father Jay’s 15 victories at GBCC!

On the men’s side it was another epic battle between familiar foes. This time Will Celiberti defeated his friend and defending Champion Matthew Feinstein. Will won his second GBCC title.

Here are the results of our many finals:

2024 GBCC Club Championships

• Men’s Club Championship Final — Will Celiberti defeated Matthew Feinstein

• Ladies’ Club Championship Final — Samantha Sessa defeated Molly Ryan

• Men’s ‘A’ Flight — Tim Ryan defeated Bradley Batten

• Ladies’ ‘A’ Flight — Stacey Swiantek defeated Karen D’Auria

• Men’s ‘B’ Flight — Doug Hahn defeated Larry Kast

• Ladies’ ‘B’ Flight — Ann Richer defeated Liz Katz

• Men’s ‘C’ Flight Final — Steve Kessler defeated Jim Kronenberg

• Men’s ‘D’ Flight Final — Bob Jeffe defeated David Kriss

• Senior Boys’ Final — Harrison Holmes defeated Kyle Hahn

• Girls’ Final — Charlotte Slayton defeated Era Inglis-Nela

• Junior Boys’ Final — Luke Nolan defeated Read Wilutis