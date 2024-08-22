Shelter Island Craft Show and Fair celebrates 60th Year — And The Green Expo keeping it fresh

Crafts and works of art of all descriptions will be on exhibit and for sale this Saturday. (Courtesy Photo)

This Saturday, Aug. 24, you can satisfy your own desire for, say, a pair of earrings made from a Shelter Island clamshell, or a handmade bowl to showcase your heirloom tomatoes at the 60th annual Shelter Island Craft Show and Fair.

The Fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the grounds behind the Shelter Island School, accompanied by the Green Expo, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a fun, informative event with exhibits by organizations dedicated to protecting and defending Shelter Island’s environment and natural resources.

Fifty-five vendors will exhibit their wares at the Craft Fair and Show.

The Green Expo will feature 24 exhibits by environmental organizations.

(Courtesy Image)

Admission and parking are free, but bring your spending money because this is one of the rare craft fairs that welcomes only artists and artisans of handmade, one-of-a-kind artworks and objects.