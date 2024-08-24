Shelter Island Justice Court reports: Aug. 24, 2024

Shelter Island Justice Hall. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on May 20, 2024 as reported by the court. Judge Mary Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.

Saverina S. Chicka, Shelter Island, speeding, covering DWI first offense, fined $90 plus $93.

Manuel D. Lopez Gonzalez, Shelter Island, equipment violation, reduced from speeding 35 mph in a 25-mph zone, $50 plus $63.

Alfredo A. Valdes, Shelter Island, disorderly conduct, reduced from 2nd-degree harassment, $125.

Deemed a scofflaw for failing to appear on a stop sign charge was Daniel Shuman.

Eleven cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, nine at the request of defendants or their attorneys and two at the request of the court.