West Nile virus sample on Shelter Island tests positive: County Health Department issues advice

Suffolk County reported on Aug. 23 that 18 mosquito samples collected earlier this month in 12 communities tested positive for West Nile virus, including one sample taken from Shelter Island and one from Southold.

Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott announced that as of August 23, “Five people have been confirmed to have been infected with West Nile virus and are recovering.”

The virus is transmitted to humans through the bites of infected mosquitoes. Since first discovered on Long Island in 1999, almost 150 people have been diagnosed with the disease, and nine have died.

The other communities, including Shelter Island and Southold, that were found to have mosquitoes carrying the virus between Aug. 13 and Aug. 15 are: Northport, Melville, Dix Hills, Rocky Point, Selden, Copiague, Lindenhurst, West Islip, Southold, and Fire Island.

“We suspect that many more Suffolk County residents may have been infected with West Nile virus but are not counted because they experienced mild symptoms, like headache or swollen glands, and didn’t seek medical attention,” Dr. Pigott said . “Severe symptoms are more likely to occur in older people, so we ask that cohort to be extra vigilant in avoiding mosquito bites and calling their medical providers promptly if they are feeling ill.”

The severe symptoms, according to the Health Department, are “high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness, and paralysis. The symptoms may last several weeks, and neurological effects may be permanent.”

Dr. Pigott noted that it’s “unusual for us to be reporting this many cases of West Nile virus this early in the season. As there are still several weeks left in the season, we urge people older than 50 and others who are at higher risk of having severe symptoms to seek medical attention promptly if they experience any of the symptoms associated with West Nile virus.”

The Health Department has given information on how to avoid mosquito bites:

• Minimize outdoor activities between dusk and dawn.

• Wear shoes and socks, long pants, and long-sleeved shirts when mosquitoes are active.

• Use mosquito repellent, following label directions carefully.

• Make sure all windows and doors have screens, and that all screens are in good repair.

• Keep mosquitoes from laying eggs inside and outside of your home. Once a week, empty and scrub, turn over, cover, or throw out containers that hold water, such as vases, pet water bowls, flowerpot saucers, discarded tires, buckets, pool covers, birdbaths, trash cans and rain barrels.

Dr. Pigott noted that dead birds can indicate the presence of West Nile. The Health Department has informed the public to report dead birds by calling the Bureau of Public Health Protection at 631-852-5999 from 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and “take a photograph of any bird in question.”