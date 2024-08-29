Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Aug. 29, 2024

(Reporter file photo)

STONEWALLING

To the Editor:

Shouldn’t the public know what major projects the Town is pursuing? How much it’s spent on outside consultants, including on the discredited plan for a municipal wastewater treatment system? How much on outside lawyers?

These issues are relevant to two choices voters will face in November: whether to fill the vacancy on the Town Board with someone who will bring greater transparency to town government (Gordon Gooding) and whether to elevate the Town Attorney (Stephen Kiely) to the State Assembly or elect his Democratic opponent (Tommy John Schiavoni).

Weeks ago, a Reporter editorial urged that the work of the Town’s capital grants committee, which seeks funding for major projects, be revealed to the public. Grants help, but taxpayer money is often still required.

The editorial did not change anything. Worse, for over six months, the Town has stonewalled a Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) request concerning the committee’s work.

Also, the Town claims that it needs more time to respond to a recent FOIL mostly seeking consultants’ bills and a legal bill that might not have been produced in response to a prior FOIL.

By contrast, last year, the Town timely responded to a FOIL by producing scores of pages of legal bills, including almost $50,000 from a firm hired to defend the Town Attorney personally and in his official capacity against claims by the Ram’s Head Inn.

Regardless who is directing our diligent Town Clerk not to produce any of the easily located documents requested, it’s time to let the public know what grants the Town is pursuing and the total amount of our tax dollars being spent on consultants and outside lawyers.

STEPHEN JACOBS, Shelter Island

AH, FEDI’S

To the Editor:

Joanne Sherman’s reminiscence of Fedi’s struck a chord (‘The snarks of August,’ Aug. 22).

I loved going in on Saturdays in winter and buying their homemade soup. I once waxed poetic to Sue about the vegetable beef soup. She looked back at me in disgust and sniped, “I hate soup!”

NANCY GREEN, Shelter Island

HAS THE ISLAND GONE MUTE?

To the Editor:

Walking into and out of the Heights Post Office, I passed six people. I said “Hello” or “Good morning” to all six, and only one replied back with a greeting. Have our fellow residents gone mute?

I will continue with casual greetings and holding the door for those behind me in hopes these simple actions become contagious.

Only five days until Tumbleweed Tuesday.

PETER REICH, Shelter Island