C.A.S.T.-ing a Wide Net: Food and Services for Those in Need

The mobile food pantry van that brings fresh food and produce to the Island twice a month. (Courtesy photo)

As we drive around the Island, admiring the many beautiful homes and the sleek boats moored in our harbors, it may seem hard to believe that over 10% of the Island lives in poverty, and, perhaps even more startling, that the community has experienced a dramatic increase in poverty levels in the past decade.

In 2010, 1.7% of our population fell into this classification, while by 2021, that number had risen to an alarming 12.4%. Not only is our school serving more economically disadvantaged students, as evidenced by the number of children who qualify for Federally-subsidized lunches, but adults and seniors also fall into this group, as well.

On Friday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m., join School Nurse Mary Kanarvogel and the dynamic director of C.A.S.T, Cathy Demeroto, under the tent at the Shelter Island Library for a discussion of how this organization is helping low-income Islanders navigate daily challenges on the road to self-sufficiency.

A van from C.A.S.T comes to Shelter Island twice a month and some 200 or more Islanders, including children, working-age adults and seniors, partake of its services.

Based in Southold, C.A.S.T (the Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation) has been serving low-income individuals and families on the North Fork and Shelter Island since 1965. It helps community members meet their basic needs in the areas of nutrition, clothing, energy, employment and education, providing a critical safety net while helping to move these populations to more economic stability and independence.

The efforts of C.A.S.T help supplement the Island-based services such as the twice-weekly Food Pantry at the Presbyterian Church and the many outreach efforts, including fuel assistance, offered by the Shelter Island Lions Club.

At the organization’s headquarters on the Main Road in Southold, the services include not only the food pantry, which is well-stocked with produce from participating North Fork farms, but a sharing room with clothing and household items, ESL and computer classes, an early childhood literacy program, assistance with benefit applications, advocacy and referral, and much more.

Come join Ms. Demeroto and Ms. Kanarvogel next Friday at 7 p.m. As always, the event is free but donations are always welcome. For more information, check out the library’s website (shelterislandpubliclibrary.org) or call 631-749-0042.

Next up: Friday, Sept. 13 via Zoom, join Library Director Terry Lucas and Westhampton Librarian Mara Zimmerman for “Censorship: Then and Now” as they bring their legal and library backgrounds to bear on the issues of book banning and censorship.

See you @ the library!