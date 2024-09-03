Daily Update: C.A.S.T-ing a Wide Net: Food and Services for those in need

The mobile food pantry van that brings fresh food and produce to the Island twice a month. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, September 3.

Eight arrested in North Fork drug trafficking raids

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

C.A.S.T.-ing a Wide Net: Food and Services for Those in Need

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Cutchogue Hardware closes after more than 40 years

State aid available for zero-emissions school buses

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

US Navy seeks input on Grumman cleanup

NORTHFORKER

Editor’s Note: The September issue of Northforker is all about food

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Sunset Harbor’s Frozen Sake Sangria

