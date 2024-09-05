Shelter Island Reporter Police Report: Sept. 5, 2024

(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Federico Kogan of New York City was ticketed on Aug. 23 on Midway Road for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Allan Ruiz Reyes of Massapequa received a summons on the 23rd for disobeying a traffic control device on New York Avenue.

On that date, Alexander Koriavko of Southampton was ticketed on New York Avenue for speeding 39 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Ervin Patzan Top of Manorville was ticketed for speeding 39 mph in a 25-mph zone on New York Avenue on the 23rd.

Madigan Teodoru of Shelter Island received a summons on Aug. 23 for speeding 50 mph in a 35-mph zone on Ram Island Drive.

Marvin Jimenez Ardon of Shelter Island was ticketed on N. Menantic Road. on the 24th for speeding 51 mph in a 35-mph zone and unlicensed operation.

Stephen Biehle of New York City received a summons on the 24th for signaling a turn less than 100 feet from an intersection and failure to keep right on Grand Avenue.

A ticket was given to Madigan Teodoru of Shelter Island on Manwaring Road on Aug. 27 for failure to stop at a stop sign.

On the 28th, Richard Mierau of Bellmore was ticketed for speeding 39 mph in a 25-mph zone on New York Avenue.

ACCIDENTS

On Aug. 24, a vehicle driven by Thomas Duane of New York City struck a car owned by Penelope Moore of Shelter Island parked on New York Avenue. There was damage to the parked car’s mirror exceeding $1,000. On the 25th, Anne Resnik of Tulsa, Okla. was backing out of a parking spot on North Ferry Road. when she struck a vehicle owned by Isaac Halpern of Port Jefferson, resulting in damage in excess of $1,000.

John Herron of Brooklyn was northbound on St. Mary’s Rd. on Aug. 27 when a deer struck his vehicle, causing over $1,000 damage.

BAY CONSTABLE SUMMONSES

Gary Graf of Plainview was ticketed for having an unregistered vessel in West Neck Harbor on Aug. 23.

On Aug. 24, Miles Barrowcliff of Sag Harbor received a summons for having an unregistered vessel in Dering Harbor.

Nicholas Gavin of New York City was ticketed for having no PFD on a child under 12 in Dering Harbor on Aug. 25.

Jared Chasseu of Irvington received a summons for an unregistered vessel in Dering Harbor on Aug. 25. Peter Letner of East Hampton was ticketed on that date for an unregistered motor boat in Coecles Harbor.

Nivelo Padilla was given a summons for porgies and weakfish less than specified size off Shell Beach on the 25th.

MARINE INCIDENTS

On Aug. 21, the harbor masters were advised by the Town clerk’s office of floating docks anchored west of the West Neck Harbor anchorage that might cause

a navigational hazard. The harbor masters identified the owner, who was told to move them as soon as possible. A constable observed several persons on Aug. 23 on shore at Mashomack and advised them to return to their vessel and refrain from going ashore there in the future. A complaint on that date of a vessel moored in Dering Harbor for 1.5 hours was checked; the vessel was gone.

Vessels in Smith Cove were advised to move to give wider berth to a mooring field on Aug. 23 to resolve an issue with excessive wakes.

ECL checks on the 24th and 25th at Reel Pt., Hiberry Lane, Kissing Rock, Shell Beach and Bootleggers resulted in two summonses. After a vessel was found in Dering Harbor on the 24th to have no personal floatation device for a child under 12, the operator returned to the dock to retrieve it.

Eight vessels in the Ram Island-Coecles Harbor anchorage area were advised to relocate on the 24th. A disabled boat in West Neck Harbor was escorted to the Island Boat Yard on Aug. 24. A vessel in West Neck was given a warning on the 25th for bow riding and insufficient PFDs. Another warning was given that day in West Neck for an unregistered motorboat and imprudent speed wake near a seaplane. On Aug. 26, a large vessel traveling through the South Ferry channel that produced a large wake, raising concern about the ramp detaching from the ferry, was documented for follow up.

Bay constables assisted Cornell Cooperative Extension staff to seed approximately 17,000 oysters in West Neck Creek, West Neck Harbor and Menantic Creek on Aug 29.

OTHER REPORTS

A report of loud noises in Hay Beach on Aug. 22 was found to be from a pool party; the group agreed to lower volume. Noise reported from Shell Beach on the 23rd was investigated with no results. Following a report of a vehicle parked during the night at Silver Beach locations, officers found an individual sleeping in the vehicle and advised of camping regulations.

On the 23rd, a Silver Beach caller complained that the Mr. Softee “Ice Cream truck music was too loud and smell of diesel disruptive to the beach patrons.” Mr. Softee was leaving the area when the officer arrived, and no violations were observed. A vehicle was observed driving slowly on Menantic Rd. on Aug. 23; the driver was looking for a lost phone.

Fireworks were reported in the Center on the 24th; none were found. Low hanging wires in the Center were reported to Cablevision on the 24th. Loud music in Silver Beach was turned down after an officer responded that day.

A complainant called police to document someone was hosting a party in the Center on Aug. 24; no noise complaint was filed. A report of a prowler in a Center yard that day was investigated with no results; the caller was advised to put up cameras.

An officer closed an open door on an unattended vehicle in West Neck on the 25th. A report on two loud bangs, believed by the caller to be gunshots, was investigated that day; fireworks were also reported in the area prior to the officer’s arrival, but none were observed.

Signage was requested at West Neck Rd. and Worthy Way to advise motorists via a yield or right turn sign of a dangerous condition. Complaint will go to

Shelter Island Highway Dept. and Town Engineer for review. An individual advised police of concerns about an unsafe driver on Aug. 27.

Tire tracks in Westmoreland were investigated on that day. Downed wires were reported to PSEG on the 27th.

A person reported jumping in and out of traffic on the 27th was gone when police arrived. Police received a complaint on Aug. 28 about a vehicle with an exhaust modified to amplify noise. Officer advised that he would canvass the area and take action on any violations. A downed tree was reported to SIHD for removal on Aug. 29.

Police assisted with N. Ferry traffic; conducted radar enforcement in Menantic on the 24th and the Heights on the 27th, Ram Island on the 28th and Silver Beach on the 29th ; assisted with Arts & Crafts Fair traffic; performed foot patrol in West Neck; completed pistol qualification.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

On Aug. 23, the Animal Control Officer located through a microchip the owner of a dog found at Reel Point. A sick raccoon was found by the ACO on arrival to have climbed up a tree. A deer stuck in a fence was freed on that date. Wades and Crescent Beaches were patrolled for dogs on the 23rd, 26th, and 28th. On Aug. 26 the ACO responded to a report of an osprey in distress at Reel Point; the osprey was dead when she arrived.

A deer stuck in a Center fence was freed. A possum reported hit by a vehicle was found to be a juvenile raccoon and taken to a vet. A cat and a dog were recognized and taken home. ACO had posters made to advertise a dog whose owner had passed away in an effort to find a new home.

A rabbit reported in distress was found to be healthy. An osprey found in distress under a dock in Menantic had a broken wing and was taken to a vet for euthanisia.

A rabbit reported running in circles and stopping traffic in West Neck was captured by the ACO, who will care for it. A bird reported hitting a glass door was a Coopers Hawk, dead when the ACO arrived. A dog that wandered into a Heights location was retrieved by the ACO, who will issue a summons for any subsequent occurrences.

A bird that hit a window in Harbor View was retrieved and taken to a wildlife rehabilitator. A goldfinch was rescued on the 28th and taken to a wildlife rehabber for care. An injured turtle was taken for euthanasia. An injured hawk was captured and removed from a building on the 29th.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services (SIEMS) responded on Aug. 23, and 24 and evaluated two patients for whom no transport was needed.

SIEMS responded on Aug. 23, 25, 28 and 29 and transported seven patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital. On person, on Aug. 25, refused medical attention.

SIEMS responded to two cases on the 26th and provided transport to Southampton.

ALARMS

Police and Shelter Island Fire Dept. responded on Aug. 24 to a report of a strong smell of gasoline in a Ram Island garage. A vehicle leaking gas was pushed out of the garage. SIFD applied speedy dry to the gas and deployed fans throughout the residence. A residential alarm was activated on Ram Island that day; no criminal activity was noted. A residence alarm activation on Aug. 25 in Hay Beach found no signs of criminal activity. A fire alarm in West Neck on Aug. 26 was reported by an employee as a false alarm. Kitchen smoke caused an alarm on the 27th; there was no emergency. A faulty ventilation system cause a smoke alarm activation in West Neck on Aug. 28, confirmed by SIFD Chief Beckwith.

PARKING TICKETS

Officers issued 38 parking tickets this week.