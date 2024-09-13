Numbers rising of political sign stealing on Shelter Island: Residents concerned  by trespassing and vandalism

This political season has seen, in some quarters, a lack of respect, and even crimes being committed. (Courtesy image)

Picture it. It’s 2 a.m. on the Island and most residents are sleeping soundly. But at least one Islander has a mission to destroy property belonging to another. The driver rides through the dark streets determined to steal signs from the lawns of others backing candidates not favored by the thief.

Prior to Labor Day, there had been occasional mentions on social media about posting of political signs in violation of an agreement reached by Republicans, Democrats and the one independent candidate for Town Board not to post any signs until after the holiday weekend.

That a few people violated the agreement was characterized in web posts as tasteless, but not a crime. Stealing signs from someone’s property crossed a line. At least three incidents have been reported to police since the Labor Day weekend, but specualion is that more have not been reported.

• On Sept. 4, a caller in the Center said a political sign was removed from her property while the metal stand to which it was attached was left.

• Another caller reported a person was observed stopping a vehicle about 2 a.m., Sept. 4 ,in front of her property to remove a Harris-Walz sign from the foot of her driveway.

• Police received a call on Sept. 5 from a West Neck resident reporting a Harris sign being taken from the front of his property during the night of Sept. 3.

Leaders of the two major Island political parties — Catherine Brigham for the Democrats and Gary Blados for the Republicans — wrote in a letter to the Reporter’s editor in this week’s paper that incidents of signs being taken from properties have been reported throughout the Island. They called such action “un-American and cowardly.”

“Freedom of speech, especially on one’s own property, is a foundational American value enshrined in our Constitution,” the political leaders said. “No matter what party or candidate you are supporting this fall, behavior like this widens the divide … More important than what party you vote for, is our love of this great nation and the values that founded it.”

Police Chief Jim Read told the Reporter in a statement that the theft and vandalism of political signs is “a concerning trend this election season … These actions are illegal and undermine the values of free expression central to our democratic process. Stealing or damaging political signs is a crime. It’s important to remember that these signs reflect the voices and opinions of community members. Regardless of differing political views, we must respect one another’s right to express them lawfully. Please exercise civility, engage in respectful dialogue, and report any suspicious activity involving political signs. Our department is dedicated to ensuring a safe, fair, and respectful election season for everyone.

“Additionally, ensure your political signs are placed within your property boundaries, not on the shoulder of the road. Generally, this means placing them at least 10 feet back from the paved edge of the roadway.”

Stealing and/or trashing political yard signs here wasn’t a concerning issue until the election of 2016. But then the hyper-partisanship, personal attacks and vitriol of the presidential campaign seemed to seep into the Island’s quiet political life.

The theft, vandalism and destruction of political yard signs was unprecedented, according to representatives from the Republican and Democratic political committees in the autumn of 2016, and those thoughts were echoed by longtime observers who said they’d never seen anything like it.

Some of the incidents weren’t mere vandalism, but frightening examples of political views descending into intimidation. One local candidate had a sign promoting her candidacy in her yard torn to pieces and scattered on her property and another candidate had a sign stolen and run over.