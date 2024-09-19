Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Sept. 19, 2024

(Reporter file))

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

James Lenzer, 63, of Shelter Island was arrested on Sept. 12 subsequent to an investigation where the defendant had telephoned 911 and the Shelter Island Police Department several times with no legitimate purpose. He was charged with aggravated harassment in the 2nd degree, processed and released on an appearance ticket with instructions to appear in Justice Court on a later date.

Orhan Birol, 81, of Shelter Island was arrested on Sept. 17 and charged with assault in the 2nd degree, subsequent to an investigation of a reported domestic violence incident in which the victim sustained serious physical injuries. The defendant was arraigned before Shelter Island Justice Court, where he was placed on supervised release under the supervision of the Suffolk County Probation Department. He was directed to return to court at a later date. An Order of Protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

SUMMONSES

Cynthia R. Barrett of Wainscott received a summons on South Ferry Road on Sept. 7 for failure to keep right.

Madison Teodoru of Shelter Island was ticketed on Manhanset Road on Sept. 8 for improperly signaling a turn.

Jonathan Gabe of Levittown received summonses on Sept. 8 for speeding 40 mph in a 25-mph zone on New York Avenue and 3rd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

ACCIDENT

On Sept. 12, Edward Smyth told police he was pulling out of a parking spot on Grand Avenue when his car was sideswiped by a vehicle driven by Patricia Foulkrod, turning right from Chase Avenue.

BAY CONSTABLE SUMMONSES

Ramon Castillo of North Bergen, received a summons on Sept. 7 for weakfish less than specified size off Reel Point.

Nelson Survy of Riverhead was ticketed on Sept. 8 for porgies less than specified size in Section 9.

MARINE INCIDENTS

On Sept. 7, after reports of a buoy adrift, bay constables towed the #10 buoy to the USCG holding mooring in Southold Bay. Three vessels were advised to relocate to a Coecles Harbor anchorage area that date. Non-compliant moorings were removed and impounded from Coecles Harbor, Dering Harbor, West Neck Creek, West Neck Bay and West Neck Harbor on the 11th.

OTHER REPORTS

Police issued a certificate of trespass in the Center following a complaint of a person who refused to leave a residence on Sept. 6. A report of a possible squatter at a Menantic residence on that date was investigated with no sign of criminal activity found. An individual seeking guidance on unwanted calls was given instructions on Sept. 7.

A political sign was reported stolen from a Cartwright location on Sept. 7; there were two other reports of signs stolen on the 9th.

Documentation of a transfer of custody of children was done on the 7th.

Weapons were surrendered for destruction on Sept. 7. A complainant walked into police headquarters on the 7th to complain of being pushed.

Police responded to a domestic dispute on the 7th.

On Sept. 8, police responded to loud music complaints about Sunset Beach; the music was lowered.

A confidential investigation was opened on the 9th. Police responded to a report on the 9th of a person in the Heights wanting to harm himself.

On Sept. 10, police responded to a Silver Beach report of a person, possibly intoxicated, angry and yelling. Police conducted a death investigation that day. A confidential juvenile investigation was opened.

An injured deer in Cartwright on Sept. 11 was dispatched and the Highway Department notified. A complainant stated two unknown females entered her residence on Sept. 12 and began cleaning. They left after being advised they were in the wrong house. Police responded to a report that day of three dark sedans traveling south on Route 114 at a high rate of speed, but were unable to locate the cars.

In other reports: Police assisted with traffic for a wedding; provided a lift assist; submitted a monthly overdose report; conducted court duty; investigated a possible real estate scam; completed privacy-security role training; assisted with a computer hacking issue; and accepted for destruction surrendered fake ID.

ALARM

A medical alert on Sept. 7 was a false alarm.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services (SIEMS) responded to calls on Sept. 6, 3, 7, 8, 9 and 12. Six patients required no transport; five were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital. SIEMS responded to calls on Sept. 7, transporting two patients to Southampton Hospital.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

The Animal Control Officer responded to calls resulting in 10 missing dogs being returned to their owners. On Sept. 9, the ACO retrieved an injured gull in Ram Island and took it to a rehabber. On Sept. 9, baby squirrels were taken to the ACO to be cared for. The ACO treated an injured turtle on the 10th, releasing it the next day.