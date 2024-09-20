Historic tall ship arrives in Greenport ahead of Maritime Festival

Built as a fishing boat, the 130-year old Ernestina-Morrisey has explored the Arctic, served in World War II, shuttled immigrants to the US and now acts as a working classroom at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. (Jeremy Garretson photo)

The Ernestina-Morrisey, a historic tall ship built in the 1890s, arrived in Greenport Harbor Tuesday evening ahead of the annual Maritime Festival on Sept. 21-22.

The official vessel of Massachusetts, the schooner is designated by the Department of the Interior as a National Historic Landmark and one of only six remaining historic schooners built in Essex, Mass.

The Maritime Festival is the premier annual event hosted by the East End Seaport Museum. “We have a lot of opportunities for programming going on. One of them is keeping maritime, ‘maritime,’ ” said Tracey Orlando, executive director of the East End Seaport Museum & Marine Foundation. “It’s a balance, because it is a big tradition, but you also have to breathe life into it all the time.”

Built in 1894 and originally christened the Effie M. Morrissey, the schooner began its service as a fishing vessel, sailing first out of Gloucester, Mass., and then Nova Scotia, catching herring, cod and haddock.

In 1924, the Morrissey changed careers. Under the command of Captain Robert Bartlett, the refitted schooner embarked on a series of explorations of the Arctic.

“Capt. Bartlett was with [Arctic explorer Robert] Peary when Peary went up to the North Pole. He was a captain, I believe, of the ship to get them that far,” said Tiffany Krihwan, current captain of the Ernestina-Morrissey and a director at Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Buzzards Bay. “A

nd so he bought Ernestina-Morrissey — her name back then was Effie M. Morrissey — seeing that she was a high-quality boat and would be great for Arctic exploration.”

During World War II, the ship then served as a supply and survey vessel for the U.S. Navy. “She was taking supplies up to the air bases in Greenland and Iceland, and also serving the waters in that area. And then, of course, relaying any intel that they might have noticed of German U-Boats and ships,” Capt. Krihwan said.

The ship was sold in 1948 and renamed the Ernestina and began a third career in the Cape Verde Islands, off the coast of West Africa, carrying passengers and goods between Africa and the U.S.

“She was sailing back and forth from Cape Verde to the United States, all the way to the late 1960s. And she was bringing actual immigrants with her from Cape Verde to the U.S. So she’s one of the last known recorded vessels doing that under sail,” Capt. Krihwan said.