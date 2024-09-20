Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Sept. 20, 2024

(Reporter file photo)

SUPPORTING DICKSON ON COMP PLAN

To the Editor:

Your editorial last week was an unfortunate attempt to pressure my colleague, Councilman Albert Dickson, to back away from his principled opposition to including the 2020 “Ground and Surface Water Management Plan” (GSWMP) developed by Water Advisory Council (WAC) in the draft Comprehensive Plan (CP). The GSWMP has not been endorsed by the Town Board.

Another article, headlined, “Councilman says no to Comp Plan if report is included,” quotes Supervisor Brach-Williams: “I don’t think anyone has been calling for an Island-wide water system.” The GSWMP calls for exactly that — “Create a time-phased Master Plan for public water utility service to the remainder of Shelter Island,” “Complete the buildout of an Island-wide water supply system as required,” “Require owners to connect to public water supply where available.”

GSWMP contains no environmental analysis of public water. No analysis of the requisite capital investment and costs to customers. Not a word about effective alternative technologies for removing pollutants such as nitrates, PFOS/PFOA and saltwater (e.g.: reverse osmosis or carbon filtration). There is no evidence that a majority of Shelter Island residents want public water.

Public water is not a financially viable option in low-density areas, such as Shelter Island. For example, SCWA’s Manorville/Riverhead public water system cost a staggering $150,000+ per each of its 64 customers (±$10m). The unfunded connection cost per customer was an additional $15-20,000.

There is little chance that Shelter Island would get the necessary level of grant funding to build the suggested system as our water quality is good in general and, in many cases, better than what SCWA supplies to its customers (e.g., nitrate and PFOS/PFOA levels). SCWA will only treat nitrate levels above EPA standards (e.g.: above 10 mg/L), so it would not be a solution for elevated levels of contaminants below EPA guidelines.

This is why I support Councilman Dickson’s position to remove all references to the GSWMP from the Comprehensive Plan.

BENJAMIN DYETT, Councilman, Town of Shelter Island

QUESTIONS

To the Editor:

For the second time in as many weeks, a political ad paid for by A Better Island For All has featured an AI generated image of a house under construction.

As pointed out by the Reporter in last week’s edition, Republican Leader Gary Blados questioned the use of the photo as a “scare tactic,” as the image is not one of a house currently under construction here on Shelter Island.

Further investigation of the internet site from where the image originated shows the following message: “Generated with AI. Editorial use must not be misleading or deceptive.”

Doesn’t the Town of Shelter Island have enough to do without worrying whether or not information used to promote political candidates is straightforward and honest?

Doesn’t the responsibility for all campaign promotion rest directly with Gordon Gooding?

Is this an example of the tactics Mr. Gooding will use if elected to the Town Board?

For this very important election, it is absolutely crucial to examine the character, integrity and honesty of those vying for this pivotal position.

The voters of Shelter Island will not be deceived or misled.

TOM HASHAGEN, Member, Island Action Party

DISCUSS THE ISSUES

To the Editor:

Obviously, I was dismayed at the article in the Reporter with a named source accusing me of “fear-mongering” because we used a stock photo in our ad.

At first, I felt a response was not required but have decided to respond simply with three points.

1. I very intentionally did not choose a real house so as not to personally attack anyone on the Island.

2. I would be glad to travel around the Island with anyone who is interested, to highlight the houses at issue and the environmental questions and problems they raise — there are numerous examples.

3. Criticism of a photo in an ad is a diversion tactic intended to avoid addressing the underlying issues, which I plan to address when elected.

I invite anyone with questions or concerns to contact me. Let’s discuss the issues.

GORDON GOODING, Candidate for Shelter Island Town Council

INVITATION

To the Editor:

I invite the community to the Shelter Island Democrats’ biggest event of the season at White Oak Wine Garden on Sept. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. This is a great opportunity to meet all of our exceptional candidates and the last event on Shelter Island before the election with three of them: Tommy John Schiavoni, Sarah Anker, and John Avlon.

Who are the candidates?

For the open seat on the Town Board I’m pleased to endorse Arnott (Gordon) Gooding. His dedication to our community, along with his skills in listening, negotiating, and implementing effective solutions, make him the standout candidate.

As the chair of the CPF since 2016, Gordon has demonstrated his commitment and expertise. Living on Shelter Island for over 20 years has given him a deep understanding of our community and its needs. I appreciate his willingness to meet face-to-face to resolve conflicts, regardless of political affiliation.

I am proud to endorse Stanley Birnbaum for a second term as Town Justice. Stanley has used an innovative approach to improve our judicial system’s effectiveness in handling drug-related offenses, setting a high standard for judicial excellence on Long Island. Stanley’s commitment to justice, transparency, and community engagement makes him an outstanding candidate and I am confident he will continue to serve with integrity and skill.

More recently, I have come to know Tommy John Schiavoni, Sarah Anker, and John Avlon, who are running as Democrats on the Common Sense Suffolk line. Their commitment to the East End and local understanding is crucial for securing the resources we need from Washington and Albany.

I encourage you to meet all the candidates and the newly seated Democratic Committee to learn more about our vision for Shelter Island’s future. Tickets are available at www.SIDemocrats.org.

CATHERINE BRIGHAM, Chair, Shelter Island Democratic Committee

COMMUNITY PRIDE

To the Editor:

We all know this is an exceptional island community.

People show up for their neighbors. We show community pride and extreme generosity towards one another in a multitude of ways. We are, by all rights, a deeply community-centric environment.

The new Town Board, however, is not following a community-centric agenda. When this board took office at the beginning of the year, there was considerable talk about its dysfunction. Now, over eight months later, it is easy to see some of the glaring problems. Disrespecting the community at large is one of them.

For months, this Board has been irresponsibly allowing one egocentric, destructive person to rule unchecked over important aspects of our community.

Our neighborhood, for example, a once quiet, peaceful little community, is being destroyed by the commissioner of public works egoistic agenda. Twenty years ago, the Town Board vowed to protect our community in perpetuity when the highway building was moved to Bowditch Road. That vow has been honored by every Town Board for the past 20 years.

The new town board, however, is feigning amnesia and claiming the paperwork was fumbled in some way, even though the precedent and terms are crystal clear. They collectively refused to honor the terms of use for the highway building.

Only one of the Board members is honest enough to go on the record with the truth. The rest of the Board is refusing to look honestly at the situation, and with zero remorse, they are allowing the destruction of our neighborhood.

And we’re shocked at the deafening silence of the past elected officials who are standing by without a word and letting this happen. Where is the community’s pride on this issue? Why are we allowing the slow demise of our values? Why not stand up for your neighbors?

K.D. HURST & ROBERT GORCOFF, Shelter Island

NECESSARY CHORES

To the Editor:

Your seasonal essays are always a thoughtful pleasure. Yes, autumn brings the gift of “reflection” and a time of re-set. Some of the not so onerous but necessary chores, determined by a change in the weather, that come to mind include the following:

The perennials all have to be cut back and a favorite potted annual-plant has to be stored in a protected area.

Warmer clothes moved to another drawer and closet.

What about the outdoor furniture?

How wonderful to look forward to the busy times of apple picking, Halloween and then Thanksgiving. Bundle up!

CONNIE POWER, Shelter Island