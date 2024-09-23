Social Security Planning for Shelter Islanders

(Credit: Courtesy

Many people find planning to claim their Social Security benefits to be a bit confusing. In the Friday Night Dialogue on Sept. 27, Thomas McCann will help to guide you through this process. The program will take place at 5 p.m. in person at the Shelter Island Library.

Mr. McCann is an Independent Senior Health Insurance Representative who is fully trained and licensed to help guide seniors in the important decisions that impact their healthcare and Social Security choices. He has over 35 years of financial services experience, bringing personal insight and expertise to unique situations facing seniors.

As a Registered Social Security Analyst, Mr. McCann is trained and certified to help you through your individual circumstances, allowing you to make educated decisions.

In their Social Security planning, many people receive the wrong information. Since Social Security cannot advise you on claiming strategy, the average household loses over $100,000 in potential income by making the wrong Social Security decisions.

Learn about the important issues, such as:

1. Making the optimal Social Security decisions.

2. Loss of potential future income.

3. Knowing when to claim Social Security.

4. Social Security myths busted.

Mr. McCann also offers, through his agency, an educational seminar series in person or by Zoom.

The series covers Medicare coverage — reviewing the many alternatives in coverage, as well as a program on identifying scams, and what safeguards should be put in place so that you won’t become the next victim.

