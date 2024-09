(Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Enjoying the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce Trucks and Trades Fair on Sept. 14, were, from left, Silas Restani, Hudson Payne, Garrett Payne, and Max Restani.

The boys happily climbed aboard the Island’s Police boat, where a bubble machine added to the fun.

Vehicles from the Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services and numerous Island businesses welcomed visitors of all ages.