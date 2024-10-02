Many changes, few answers at San Simeon by the Sound: Leadership shifts at Greenport nursing home 

A ‘Help Wanted’ sign recently posted outside San Simeon by the Sound nursing home. (Credit: Ana Borruto)

Greenport’s San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation is under new management and has an entirely new board of directors, Times Review has confirmed.

After receiving an anonymous tip about suspected leadership changes, Times Review made multiple attempts to reach out to San Simeon by the Sound and eventually got in contact with the facility’s new administrator, Subrina Charles, who confirmed she has filled the position.

The current staff bios on San Simeon’s website are outdated, Ms. Charles said, and will be updated when information becomes available. When asked to speak with San Simeon’s chief financial officer, Amy Giangregorio, a receptionist said she no longer works at the nursing home.

It is unclear what other administrative staff members have left San Simeon. The name of the new management company has not been confirmed.

Ms. Charles declined to comment on the changes and said the unnamed management’s main office would be in touch.

Former board chairperson Leueen Miller said in a recent email that she is “no longer involved” with San Simeon and that the other board members — Susan Flatley, Rev. Garret Johnson, Daniel Ross, Richard Vessa and Arthur Williams, who are listed on the facility’s website — have also resigned and been replaced.

Mr. Ross, who served as a board president at one time, also confirmed by phone he is no longer on the board of directors.

San Simeon will continue to function as a nonprofit, Ms. Miller wrote, and its mission has not changed.

Established in Greenport in the 1970s, San Simeon is a 120-bed, skilled-nursing and rehabilitation facility on County Road 48 on land owned by St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.

In December 2023, the nursing home was reportedly facing a permanent shutdown due to financial troubles. After dealing for several years with the COVID pandemic, as well as staffing shortages and increasing costs, Ms. Miller said at the time that if the facility did not find a partner to help sustain its operations, it would be forced to close as of February 2024.

The nursing home leases roughly four acres on church property. Ms. Miller previously stated that any decision regarding the nursing home’s future must include the San Simeon board, the church board and the church congregation.

Since then, San Simeon has continued its operations. In the past few months since the initial interview with Ms. Miller, several people have reached out to Times Review to share their experiences with the Greenport nursing home. Many expressed concerns for their loved ones such as inadequate care due to lack of staffing, alleged mistreatment from aides, neglect, poor facility conditions and other issues.

The New York State Department of Health has issued 33 citations to San Simeon from August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2024, exceeding the statewide average of 25 total citations, according to the state website. In this time period, the State health department recorded 49 complaints about San Simeon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.