League of Women Voters forum on tap for Shelter Island Town Board candidates

(Credit: Courtesy image)

Three candidates for the vacant Town Board seat are scheduled to participate in a League of Women Voters of the Hamptons, Shelter Island and the North Fork forum at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13.

The forum will take place at the Shelter Island School auditorium.

Democrat Gordon Gooding challenged Republican Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams in 2023, with Ms. Brach-Williams prevailing in a close race. Mr. Gooding’s hat is in the ring for the single Town Board seat up for election in this cycle.

Republican Tom Cronin, who sought a Town Board seat in 2023 but lost, is making another run.

Joining them is Lisa Shaw, in her first bid for elected office, running as an independent.