Shelter Island students raise funds for hurricane relief
Responding to reports of devastation from Hurricane Helene in southern states, Shelter Island School’s National Honor Society and National Junior Honor Society quickly organized a bake sale to raise money.
On Wednesday, Oct. 9, in less than an hour, they raised $526 to help with Hurricane Helene relief through Operation AirDrop.
Operation AirDrop is a nonprofit that organizes pilots and delivers supplies to isolated areas after natural disasters.
At tables outside the school after dismissal, the students sold a variety of baked goods and were gratified to see students, parents and community members come out to support this worthy cause and help communities receive badly needed aid.
Speaking for the students, teacher/adviser Janine Mahoney said, “Many thanks to all of our generous donors!”