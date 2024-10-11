Shelter Island students raise funds for hurricane relief

Sweets for a sweet — second grader Eva Fondura supported the National Honor Society bake sale after school on Wednesday to aid victims of Hurricane Helene. (Courtesy photo)

Responding to reports of devastation from Hurricane Helene in southern states, Shelter Island School’s National Honor Society and National Junior Honor Society quickly organized a bake sale to raise money.

On Wednesday, Oct. 9, in less than an hour, they raised $526 to help with Hurricane Helene relief through Operation AirDrop.

National Honor Society members Jaxson Rylott, Nathan Cronin, Betzaida Campos, Robert Beckwith and Johanna Kaasik manned the School Street table. (Courtesy photo)

Operation AirDrop is a nonprofit that organizes pilots and delivers supplies to isolated areas after natural disasters.

At tables outside the school after dismissal, the students sold a variety of baked goods and were gratified to see students, parents and community members come out to support this worthy cause and help communities receive badly needed aid.

Speaking for the students, teacher/adviser Janine Mahoney said, “Many thanks to all of our generous donors!”