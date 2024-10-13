Silver anniversary Shelter Island 5K set for Oct. 19:Funds to benefit women’s cancers

Saturday, Oct. 19 is the date for the 25th annual Shelter Island 5K run/walk to benefit breast cancer awareness, support and treatment across the East End. Above, two happy participants in a previous race. (Credit: Louise Clark)

When runners and walkers step off, rain or shine, in the Shelter Island Fall 5K on Oct. 19 near Stearns Point Road, it will mark the 25th year participants have raised money to benefit women’s health in our area.

Participants will be sporting shirts with the new 25-year logo designed by Islander Louise Clark.

The fall 5K started with Race Director Mary Ellen Adipietro at the helm and she’s still at it, keeping her promise “to continue until we find a cure” for cancers affecting women.

In 2006, Lucia’s Angels was added as a beneficiary with its proceeds coming from raffle tickets sold for prizes contributed by businesses. The organization was formed in the wake of the passing from breast cancer of Lucia Terzi Bagan.

Friends, including Ms. Adipietro, had supported Lucia through her waning days, helping to care for her children and sharing responsibilities to be with their friend day and night.

Within weeks of her death, her friends formed the organization, realizing there was no other group specifically aiding patients with stage four breast cancer. Ashley Lynch of BookHampton Public Relations, who handles press relations for the Shelter Island race, noted that Lucia’s Angels assists more than 25 East End women each year who are diagnosed with breast and/or gynecological cancers.

As it was in its infancy, Lucia’s Angels helps fund such expenses as gasoline gift cards, heating bills, dental work, house cleaning, rent, eyeglasses, food, transportation, babysitting, health insurance premiums, automobile repairs, ambulatory trips, therapeutic massages, transportation, salon services and wigs.

“From fulfilling special wishes like one more trip to the beach, to providing extra childcare or simply holding a hand, Lucia’s spirit and her Angels will be there,” said Stacy Quarty, the organization’s president.

Although the spring 10K Run/Walk and this autumn event raise funds for several causes, this event is dedicated to raising money for organizations aiding women’s cancers. Through the years, the race has brought in more than $900,000 from registrations and contributions.

Not yet registered for the 25th annual race? The cost for adult participants is $45; it’s $25 for youths under age 12. To sign up, visit events.elitefeats.com/24shelterfall

For more information, visit shelterislandfall5k.com/

“Cancer is only a chapter in your life, not the whole story, we don’t heal in isolation, but in community,” Ms. Adipietro said. “Unite to fight!” she added, calling on the community to support the race.