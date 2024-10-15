The history and future of Taylor’s Island

A view of Taylor’s Island. (Credit: Linda Puls)

On Friday, Oct. 25, join members of the Taylor’s Island Foundation and the Taylor’s Island Preservation Committee for the Library’s Friday Night Dialogue program that will look back at the past and ahead to the future of this very special place in Coecles Harbor.

Members of these groups will share through images and words, the eras of its history, up to the present. Due to the closure of the library, the talk will be held at the Presbyterian Church, at 7 p.m.

The initial preservation effort of what is now known as the Smith-Taylor Cabin began almost 20 years ago and was sparked by a night spent by P.A.T Hunt and her husband, Bridg, at the Rose Island Lighthouse in Newport, R.I.

As the saying goes, the light went on for P.A.T as she envisioned being able to offer “something like this on Taylor’s Island,” an historic structure where overnight stays might be had.

Grass roots interest in preservation efforts grew until late December 2005 when then-councilwoman Christine Lewis countered the cabin’s potential teardown by creating the Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee. Supervisor-elect Alfred J. Kilb Jr. appointed Richie Surozenski and Ms. Hunt as committee co-chairs.

The Adirondack-style log cabin was built about 1900 by Francis Marion Smith of “20 Mule Team Borax” fame as a rustic retreat for picnics and clambakes. In 1937, then-owner S. Gregory Taylor added a bedroom, bath, kitchen, foyer and the landmark tower with catwalk. Upon his demise, he gave it to the Town, as Ms. Hunt recalls, “for the use and enjoyment of the general public.”

Taylor’s Island is, according to Ms. Hunt, like the Shelter Island Country Club (“Goat Hill”), owned by the Town and run by its citizens.

Their efforts over the past 20 years have resulted in restoration efforts to this historic structure and, importantly, the addition of the site being placed on the New York State and National Register of Historic Places in 2007.

But there’s more to be done. Because of its location in the harbor, the Island and cabin need constant vigilance and care. This presentation will not only cover the rich history of this little spit of land, but will envision the future of this Town of Shelter Island landmark.

As always, this Friday Night Dialogue program is free of charge but donations are always welcome.

For more information or to register for this event, please call the library at 631-749-0042 or check out the library’s website shelterislandpubliclibrary.org.

