On your marks, get set … Runners and walkers of every age on West Neck Road at the start of Saturday’s 25th anniversary of the annual Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk (Credit: Adam Bundy)

On a crystal-clear autumn Saturday, 288 officially entered runners and 73 officially entered walkers — and many more participated without registering — took to Island roadways yesterday in the 25th annual 5K Run/Walk.

The event benefited charities to bring awareness to and fight breast cancer.

We’ll bring you more on the race on this site and in Thursday’s print edition of the Reporter.

Here are some photos of the race by Adam Bundy.

Susan Schrott, next to race announcer Dr. Frank Adipietro, gave a stirring, bell-clear rendition of the National Anthem.

And they’re off!

Miles Segal, the first across the finish line at Saturday’s 5K. He ran with his father, Benjamin, who came in just eight places behind his son.