Shelter Island Quick Quiz: Justin Maggio answers the Reporter’s questions

Team Frankie: from left, Will Halloran, Justin Maggio and Susie Dempsey introduce the Island’s newest canine resident, Francis Albert Sinatra, to the 5K Run/Walk.(Courtesy photo)

Q: Favorite event, Fireworks, 10K, 5K Run/Walk?

A: This might get me in trouble with my hardworking friends on the Shelter Island Fireworks Committee but, if pressed, I would have to say the 10K. For me it feels like the unofficial start to the summer. I can’t think of a better way to kick things off than with a grueling and yet scenic 6.2 miles. Whether you like to run, walk or watch, it is always a really fun time.

Q: Best place on the Island to watch a sunset?

A: That’s a tough one — there are obviously so many to choose from. But I will take a summer evening at The Beach Club with friends/family, Commander Cody’s fried chicken and some ice cold rosé any day.

Q: Favorite place for a walk?

A: Goat Hill! I love to combine walking with what has quickly become my favorite pastime, golfing. I live right down the street so it makes things very easy. I grab my bag, an Arnold Palmer from 1901, and do my best to hit the ball straight. I get to start and end my round with some of the best views on the Island. I consider it a day well spent so long as I don’t pipe any golf balls out of bounds on the 7th hole, which also happens to have a tee box dedicated to my parents, John and Suzanne Maggio. The advice I was given as a child for this particular hole still holds true today. “You want to aim a little more left. If you go too far right you might be in trouble.” Who knew this would also one day apply to my politics?!

Q: Favorite breakfast sandwich, and from where?

A: Pharmacy Sausage, Egg and Cheese on a roll. I like to enjoy it at the counter along with a Vanilla Coke and a NY Post. Fun fact: Joey Buttafuoco’s lawyer once bought me breakfast there when I was a kid.

Q: Wades or Crescent, and why?

A: Summer Saturdays with Susie at Crescent Beach are what I wish for in February. A beautiful view, a relaxing dip and a pricey cocktail at Sunset Beach.