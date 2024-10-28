Shelter Island Justice Court report: Oct. 28, 2024

Shelter Island Justice Hall. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on July 22, 2024 as reported by the court. Judge Mary Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.

Shannon Coyne, for a dog’s excessive barking, fined $75.

Evan W. Flatley, anchoring in a prohibited location, $50.

Jen Muharebic, personal watercraft violation, $50.

Yuriy Pylypiv, facilitating unlicensed operation, $200 plus $93.

Gerson Hernandez Cordoba, equipment violation, reduced from no inspection certificate, $50 plus $63.

Gregory W. Hills, stop/park violation, reduced from speeding 44 mph in a 25-mph zone, $50 plus $25.

Devin F. Kelt, turn signal violation, $50 plus $93.

Steven Markovich, stop/park violation, reduced from speeding 48 mph in a 25-mph zone, $25 plus $25.

Paige L. Morehead, registration violation, $40 plus $93.

Marashi Amir, excessive vessel speed, $100.

Alaeddine Anane, equipment violation, reduced from speeding 62 mph in a 35-mph zone, $75 plus $63.

Jose F. Castro, unlicensed operation, $200 plus $93.

Cender L. Choma Sermeno, stop/park violation, reduced from cellphone use, $75 plus $25.

William B. Clemens, stop sign violation, $50 plus $93.

Peter H. Comisar, equipment reduced from stop sign violation, $100 plus $63.

Patricia M. Foulkrod, equipment violation, reduced from failure to keep right, $75 plus $63.

Jeffrey J. Guisto, stop/park violation, reduced from no inspection certificate, $50 plus $25.

Marco E. Palacios Crespo, stop/park violation, reduced from no safety glass, $25 plus $25.

Daniel W. Shuman, unlicensed operation, $200 plus $93.

Elias A. Wolf, stop/park violation, reduced from speeding 41 mph in a 25-mph zone, $50 plus $25.

The case against Jeremy Howser for no observer on board was dismissed. The cases against Franciel Alonzo-Lopez, Leonardo Pullutaxi and Anthony Diaz-Mejia for undersized scup were dismissed.

Deemed scofflaws were Anthony Harris on traffic charges; Rene Hernandez Ramirez, excessive weight; Luis Antonio Bohoquez Perez, no safety glass; Leocadio Navarrete for a license charge; Marina Neustadt for traffic charge; William A. Ware, marine charge.

Seven cases were adjourned to later dates at the request of the court.