New appointments in Dering Harbor

Dering Harbor Village Hall. (Reporter file photo)

The Board of Trustees of the Village of Dering Harbor on Saturday, Oct. 19 named Tom Kusner to fill a vacant Board seat formerly held by Brad Goldfarb.

Melinda Carroll was appointed to the Architectural Review Board and Kay Lawson to the Zoning Board of Appeals.

The Trustees discussed whether it would be advisable to have a Village Zoning Map drawn up by consultants, at a cost of $1,500 to $2,000.

Since the Village, like all municipalities, has free access to the Suffolk County Tax Map, it was suggested that that would be adequate for the time being, while the Village researched whether their own map was needed.

The Trustees’ next meeting will be Saturday, Nov. 9 at 9 a.m. at Village Hall.