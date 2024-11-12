Honoring service and commitment: Shelter Island Veterans Day 2024 ceremonies

Island veterans, their friends and families, gathered Monday at the Community Center for the annual Veterans Day ceremonies. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Early arrivals outside the Community Center on Veterans Day were greeted by the savory smell of bacon coming on a breeze from the traditional breakfast for veterans hosted by American Legion Mitchell Post 281.

The breakfast is one of many traditions that root the Veterans Day ceremonies in the life of Shelter Island.

More and more people gathered, chatting about how the day had cleared from showers and gray skies to sunshine. The windy morning brought sounds of flags snapping straight out and the rattle of lines against flagpoles, as more traditions, which always bring comfort and reassurance, were about to begin.

This small town, from the Revolutionary War to the present day, has had men and women serving in the nation’s military.

There was a welcome from Legion Commander and Marine Corps veteran Michael “Zack” Mundy; an invocation; remarks from a leader of the Legion Auxiliary; a keynote address by a veteran; a choir from the Shelter Island School singing The National Anthem; the singing of “God Bless America;” and a final benediction by an Island clergyman.

It all took about 40 minutes, but the meaning of the day, as always, remained much longer for those who had assembled.

Monday marked 106 years since the end of World War I, the war, it was said, to end all wars. But the armistice signed at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918 — the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month — was, in effect, a cease-fire that lasted 20 years, until the same warring parties resumed the carnage. And no war, it has been proven time and again, will end war.

Father Peter DeSanctis, pastor of Our Lady of the Isle, spoke of the history of the day, how it was originally known as Armistice Day and observed annually by Americans on Nov. 11. It was declared a national holiday by Congress in 1938. In 1954, President Dwight Eisenhower officially changed the name to Veterans Day to honor those living and dead who served in uniform during times of war or peace.

At Monday’s ceremonies, Commander Mundy, an Afghanistan combat veteran, received smiles and some laughter after he greeted the gathering, saying, “I’m a little under the weather today,” adding that it was the morning after the Marine Corps birthday, and there had been some celebrating Sunday night.

A LIFE OF SERVICE TO VETERANS

After “The Star Spangled Banner” was sung by the school choir, American Legion Auxiliary President Rita Gates introduced Auxiliary member Janet Resnick, who spoke of her long relationship with the Legion. Her father was a commander at a post in Queens during the 1960s, and her mother was an Auxiliary president of the local post. Her family has a long history of military service, with many relatives serving in uniform today.

American Legion Auxiliary member Janet Resnick speaking at Monday’s Veterans Day ceremonies, with at left, Legion Commander Michael “Zack” Mundy and Marine Corps veteran Mitchell Clark. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Ms. Resnick said when she moved permanently to the Island in 2021, she joined the Auxiliary “to honor my parents’ commitment to veterans and to assist with fundraising, outreach and programs … I wanted to learn about the issues specifically facing Vietnam vets on our Island.”

That war was being fought when she was a teenager, and she encountered many hospitalized Vietnam vets. Around the time that the U.S. concluded its commitment to the war in Vietnam, her father began to suffer from Alzheimer’s, and in 1975, entered the Northport VA Hospital. He was 64 years old.

“He was placed in the psychiatric unit and resided with young Vietnam vets with psychiatric difficulties,” Ms. Resnick said. “Many of the vets were not much older than me … My heart broke for these young men.”

Ms. Resnick became, at 19, the breadwinner of the family, working full time to support herself, her mother and father, and visited him every weekend at the hospital.

Her father passed away at the Northport VA Hospital in 1981.

When direct U.S. involvement ended on March 29, 1973, Ms. Resnick said, “Our soldiers returned home from Vietnam to no parades, no confetti and sometimes subject to disrespect and discrimination.” Some, she said, returned burdened with addictions to drugs and alcohol, and many had painful experiences they would never recover from.

“In many parts of the U.S., the Vietnam vets were not welcomed at their local American Legion, and were told to go to the VFW, Veterans of Foreign War,” she said. “For our returning Vietnam vets here on Shelter Island, they were told to go to the South Fork’s VFW.”

On the Island, she has launched a “personal project” to create a list of names of all residents, past and present, who served in the Vietnam War and create a spreadsheet. “The present list,” she told the gathering, “names over 200 who served.”

She has continued her work for the Legion by focusing on the immediate needs of Island veterans. “I share my knowledge of services available to them,” she said. “Hoping to help identify Island charities for food insufficiency, wellness, and feeling appreciated. And most importantly, helping our vets get to medical appointments, and feel part of the community, since socialization is most important as we age.”

Ms. Resnick said that Friday night dinners at the Legion have been an overwhelming success, and thanked the volunteers who cook, serve and clean up.

She asked the community to support the Legion and its Auxiliary with charitable donations. “This Legion,” she said, “is operating with a great need for funds to upgrade the kitchen, the bathrooms, our main room and the bowling alley. Please help us place the Legion in the spotlight it deserves. Our upcoming fundraising campaign is for the essentials, nothing glamorous, but so needed. Thank you in advance. And God Bless America.”

SERVICE, HEROISM, COMMITMENT

Mitchell Clark, a Marine Corps veteran who served as a sergeant and tank mechanic from 2013 to 2017, and was deployed for part of that time in several eastern European countries, gave the keynote address.

Veteran Mitchell Clark, left, gave the keynote address at Shelter Island’s 2024 Veterans Day ceremonies at the Community Center. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

“Here on Shelter Island, we understand the importance of service, whether it’s helping our neighbors, supporting local causes, or simply looking out for one another,” Mr. Clark said. “It’s the same spirit that has driven so many of our fellow citizens to serve in the armed forces — to stand up in defense of something bigger than themselves.”

He then told the story of Marine Gunnery Sergeant John Basilone, a native of Buffalo, who served in World War II in the South Pacific. “His legacy stretches across our nation, inspiring communities like ours to never forget the bravery of those who have worn the uniform,” Mr. Mitchell said, before relating a story of remarkable courage and dedication in the battles of Guadalcanal and Iwo Jima.

At the former battle in October 1942, Sgt. Basilone raised the morale of his fellow troops, “Moving from gun to gun, clearing jams and keeping his men in the fight. When their ammunition ran low, he fought his way through enemy lines to retrieve more, ensuring that his men could continue the battle.”

Awarded the Medal of Honor, his citation notes “his extraordinary heroism and conspicuous gallantry in action against enemy Japanese forces, above and beyond the call of duty …”

But Sgt. Basilone wasn’t finished, Mr. Mitchell said, returning to the front lines, where during the battle of Iwo Jima, he was killed in action on Feb. 19, 1945.

“The story of John Basilone resonates deeply here on Shelter Island,” Mr. Mitchell said, and mentioned others, in other wars and conflicts, who made extraordinary sacrifices. “Veterans are an integral part of our community. They are our neighbors, our friends, our family members. Let us continue to support them, not just on Veterans Day, but throughout the year — by recognizing their sacrifices, listening to their stories, and ensuring they have the resources they need … Let us honor their legacy by committing ourselves to the ideals they fought for: unity, freedom, and a shared sense of responsibility to one another. May God bless Shelter Island, our veterans, and the United States of America.”

AN INVITATION TO VETERANS

Sara Mundy sang a graceful rendition of “America the Beautiful,” her lovely voice soft, yet strong, in the clear morning.

Reverend Steven Adkison, pastor of the Presbyterian Church, gave the Benediction, praying that veterans, as well as all citizens, may “have the resilience to endure and the compassion to protect … to never take for granted the freedom” that veterans have ensured. He quoted Philippians 4:7, asking that we may achieve “the peace that passeth understanding.”

Commander Mundy wrapped up the ceremonies, calling out to veterans who haven’t joined the Legion, to come by “and speak with us. Maybe we can help you, put you in touch with the VA for help, as they’re helping me with my journey.”

He thanked everyone for attending, and the crowd quietly dispersed.