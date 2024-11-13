Swimming pool project eyes Shelter Island School-owned land: Committee meets with Board of Ed to discuss

Shelter Island School (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

At the Nov. 12 Board of Education (BOE) meeting, presentations by the Shelter Island Community Aquatics & Athletic Center Committee, the 7th and 8th grade Disney trip participants, the 2025 Prom Committee, and the School District’s auditor were highlights of the agenda.

In addition, the Board approved personnel updates, several contracts and continued its review and adoption of its revised operating policies.

Aquatics & Athletics Committee

A presentation of the goals and objectives of the Shelter Island Community Aquatics & Athletics Center (SICAC), by Andrea Gabor was made with the goal of obtaining BOE approval for the use of school-owned land along Duval Road for the facility.

The mission of the nonprofit group is to provide Island children, families, adults and seniors with a pool and other athletic facilities that will enhance their health and recreational opportunities. A 3D rendering by SICAC member Jay Card, brought the proposed structure to life, showing facilities such as basketball, volleyball and pickle ball courts, a workout area, exercise class space, a “mezzanine” walking/running track, as well as Olympic-size and therapeutic pools.

The next step is for the group to commission a feasibility study on the project to determine costs, staffing, sustainability and other operational issues, but a proposed location must first be determined.

“We know this is going to be a challenge,” Ms. Gabor said, “but without a piece of land, we can go no further.”

Board and audience members had numerous questions for the group, many of which centered around the funding for the project and whether it would increase residents’ tax burden.

The committee reiterated that, while no definitive plans can be made without the feasibility study, the goal is to make this a member-supported, and not a town-financed and maintained facility. With the board’s approval, School Superintendent Brian Doegler will begin to explore the legal and insurance ramifications of partnering with this group.

Disney Trip

Teacher Jen Gulluscio and eight students, all of whom sported mouse ears, reported on the recent four-day 7th and 8th grade trip to Walt Disney World in Florida. According to Ms. Gulluscio, who has been running this “Alternative Educational Opportunity” for many years, combining the two grades for the first time was a home run.

In the future, the trip will be run on alternate years with the two classes. Board member Tracy McCarthy, a parent chaperone and admitted one-time skeptic about the trip, commented that the “growth in each student in just those four days was remarkable.” Thanks were given to the many sponsors, the Lions Club, parent chaperones and others for helping to make the trip a smooth reality.

Prom 2025

Jacqueline Sperling and members of the Class of 2026 requested Board approval for the Junior-Senior Prom to be held on May 10, 2025 at the 1901 Grill at the Shelter Island Country Club. Themed as “A Night in Paris”, the event will feature outdoor dining and dancing inside the restaurant from 6 to 10 p.m. Board members enthusiastically gave their approval to the event.

Other Business

Christopher Angotta of the accounting firm Nawrocki & Smith provided an overview of the District’s Audit Report for the Year Ending June 30, 2024. No issues or deficiencies with internal controls were uncovered and Mr. Angotta noted in particular that for the first time the District is in compliance regarding its fund balance limits.

Director of Athletics, Physical Education, Health, Wellness & Personnel Todd Gulliscioo noted that the cafeteria served 2,410 student meals in September and October, up from 947 meals for the same period a year ago. A “Day of Gratitude” is being planned for the Monday after Easter break when students will volunteer for an Island cause or organization of their choosing.

Mr. Gulliscio also recognized long-time teacher Peter Midema as the October 2024 Employee of the month. “Pete is always there when you need him; he’ll never say ‘no’ to anybody. He’s a human being who really cares about kids.” The Reporter will be running a story about Mr. Midema in the near future.

The Board acknowledged the support of the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church for its donation of $2,00 for College Visits.

Superintendent Doegler thanked Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (D-Sag Harbor) for a State grant of $2,500 towards the school’s security project. He noted that the student publication, The Inlet, has spawned a digital supplement, The Tide, which will be published every two weeks and, that the Town Board has agreed to provide free memberships to the F.I.T Center for all Shelter Island students.

Assistant Superintendent Jen Rylott updated the Board on the early stage of “NY Inspires: A Plan to Transform Education in New York State.”