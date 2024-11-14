Comedy film screening  —‘Frieda’s Got the Spirit’ — at Shelter Island School on Wednesday, Nov. 20

The seance scene from Peter Waldner’s new film. An image of Duff Wilson hovers over the group summoning spirits. (Credit: Peter Waldner)

The third installment of a comedy film trilogy, “Frieda’s Got the Spirit” will be shown at 7 p.m. at the Shelter Island School auditorium on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

It is a short comedy, just over 30 minutes long, and features an all-Shelter Island cast, with 93-year-old Leah Friedman in the title role of “Frieda.”

This film, and the earlier two, were made by Peter Waldner — an artist and the Reporter’s award-winning cartoonist, as well as a filmmaker.

It is free to the public, but donations, 100% of which will go to the Senior Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island, will be encouraged.