A Shelter Island Thanksgiving table welcomes all to join: Rides and delivery available

The bright colors of autumn make for a vivid display on a Thanksgiving table. (Reporter file photo)

As the holidays roll around, the Island is planning one of its best traditions, a festive gathering that brings the community together to celebrate Thanksgiving.

The Lions Club, Shelter Island Fire Department, Our Lady of the Isle Church, and the Shelter Island Senior Foundation are once again sponsoring the 18th annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

At 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28, turkey and all the trimmings will be served at the Center Firehouse. Everyone’s traditional favorites will be included, from stuffing and gravy to mashed potatoes, vegetables and, of course, pie.

All are invited to this free community event and families are welcome.

The Senior Center is coordinating meal deliveries for the homebound and will provide rides for those who want to come but need transportation. The number to call is 631-749-1059.