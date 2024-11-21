Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Nov. 21, 2024

(Reporter file photo)

GIFT OF LIFE

To the Editor:

As the holiday season fast approaches, the Island Gift of Life Foundation is reminded that many among us are presented every day with difficult obstacles brought about in the face of serious health and wellness challenges including mental health.

For over 20 years, the Island Gift of Life Foundation has channeled the generosity of donors to provide financial assistance to our extended community.

The Foundation stands ready to assist you or those you know.

We can help to fill the gaps in areas such as health insurance co-pays and deductibles, transportation, accommodations and child care expenses needed to secure treatment, and otherwise to provide direct financial assistance when individuals are uninsured or under-insured.

Rest assured that all inquiries and any subsequent grants are handled on a strictly confidential basis.

If you are struggling, even a little, to meet the costs of necessary health care, please refer to our website at islandgiftoflife.org for more information, and an application form and application instructions. You may also contact any member of the Foundation Board for assistance.

If you are fortunate enough to be able to donate either your valuable time or your money to this cause, you will find relevant information on our website as well.

BOARD MEMBERS: BRUCE BREWER, MARK VOLLMER, LINDA EKLUND, GAVIN SHEA, ART WILLIAMS, JAMES EKLUND, JOSEPH KELLY

STONEWALL

To the Editor:

In your Nov. 14, 2024 editorial, you mention that the first task before the Town Board last January was to fill a vacant seat on the Board.

You claim that, “Political considerations and ambition came into play, and two [Board] members stonewalled the process, leaving the Board shy one member.”

Leaves one to wonder which two Board members you’re referring to. If one accepts your premise, without conceding the point, weren’t all four Board members to blame if blame is to be assigned?

How else can the predicament be explained? To claim otherwise is like saying two plus two doesn’t equal four.

CATHY KENNY, Shelter Island