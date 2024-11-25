Featured Story

Holiday events for Shelter Islanders of all ages: Community gatherings fill the calendar

By Reporter Staff

Last year’s Christmas tree in front of Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Friends of the Library Turkey Plunge — Saturday, Nov. 30, 11 a.m.  |  Crescent Beach

The Chequit Tree Lighting — Saturday, Nov. 30, 3-6 p.m. 

Ram’s Head Inn Tree Lighting — Saturday, Nov. 30, 3-6 p.m. 

Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce Tree Lighting, Shelter Island Police Dept. Headquarters —Tuesday, Dec. 3, 5 p.m. — Hot chocolate and cookies at Community Center afterward

Sylvester Manor Windmill Lighting — Friday, Dec. 6, 4 p.m.   |  Sylvester Manor Educational Farm

East End Hospice Tree of Lights — Saturday, Dec. 7, 2:30 p.m.  |  Shelter Island Public Library

Holiday Market Shelter Island Historical Society —  Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. — Farmers Market, music, food vendors

Family Open HouseShelter Island Public Library trailer — Saturday, Dec. 21, 10 a.m. 

