Volunteering to honor veterans

Volunteering as part of Wreaths Across America, William Marshall visited veterans’ graves at Calverton National Cemetery. (Courtesy photo)

Islander William Marshall, 13, volunteered for the recent Wreaths Across America event at the Calverton National Cemetery.

It was part of a nationwide event held Saturday, Dec. 14 to honor the memory of America’s veterans. Wreaths were placed in over 4,000 locations in all 50 states, at sea and abroad.

William supported the event by participating in the placing of over 14,000 wreaths in sections 19, 28, 42, 55, the “overflow” section 14, the Memorial Area section and the “grave specific” sites where needed.

William’s mother, Barbara Marshall, said it was an honor for him to participate and to pay respects to the heroes interred in those sections.

“It was the first experience for him and certainly will not be the last,” she said.

It was especially meaningful, she added, because his great-grandfather, Stelvio Silvani was a war veteran, and this was a way to experience an important connection to his service.