Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Jan. 2, 2025

(Reporter file photo)

BUILDING PLANS

To the Editor:

Are certain new homes over 6,000 square-foot living area (SFLA) exempted from even needing to get a Special Permit to get a building? That is the question presently before the Town Board and Supervisor Brach-Williams on a construction project at 71C Nostrand Parkway that is also within the wetlands.

The plans submitted to the Town Board for a wetlands permit was for a renovation and expansion to 5,890 SFLA. A building permit was then issued. Later, the foundation was expanded and the new project is well over the 6,000 SFLA Town limit. No permission has ever been sought for this increase.

Should the owner be required now to obtain permission from the Town or ZBA and amend the wetlands permit? What should be done when the homeowner now seeks a certificate of occupancy without obtaining the needed approvals? Was the later increase in SFLA an honest mistake of ignorance on a multi-million dollar project or is this an act of deception upon the Town?

On its face the project mandates the issuance of stop work order and, at a minimum, the application for a variance for a project in excess of 6,000 SFLA along with an amendment to the wetlands permit.

This is not even a question of finishing a basement after a certificate of occupancy was issued where no one knows. The Town laws including the zoning and wetlands ordinances should be enforced at 71C Nostrand Parkway prior to issuance of a certificate of occupancy.

What do you think? Speak with your Town Board members and Supervisor Brach-Williams.

ALEXANDER DOMAN, Shelter Island

GIVING AWAY CONTROL

To the Editor:

I support the dock law amendment. Rather than talk about the actual merits of the proposal, certain alarmists seek to intimidate, launching nasty and unfounded personal attacks.

Stick to the facts: reasonable docks on new locations can be built; existing docks are not being forced out. Public feedback has been integrated repeatedly. The WMAC and the Town Board have conducted an extended open process to address significant deficiencies in the current law, including some that were “overly” restrictive on new docks and dock owners. Regardless, applicants can still seek a variance under the amendment if they feel the situation merits.

The public owns the waters and bottom where a dock is installed; private ownership ends at the high water mark. Simply giving away control of our waterfront is a bad deal for the Town. That’s the path to a privatized, pay-to-play waterfront (and Island), with no access for anyone else. Just in the past couple of years, several docks have been built at unsuitable locations despite overwhelming opposition by neighbors, WMAC members and the public at large.

The amendment fixes a range of issues in the existing law, clarifying vague criteria to find an appropriate balance between the desires of waterfront owners to have a private, exclusive dock and the rights of the public to enjoy our common resources. Whether you want to enjoy a scenic sunset view or uninterrupted walk along the beach, cast a line, dig for clams … or build a dock, the amendment is a necessary improvement.

Matt Williamson, Member, WMAC

OUR OWN BACKYARD

To the Editor:

Many thanks to Karl Grossman for his fascinating and upsetting two articles about the eugenics “research” once done at the Eugenics Record Office in Cold Spring Harbor. While many of us may think that Nazi racism occurred only in Germany, it is important to be aware of what was happening here in our own backyard.

Of further interest to our readers may be the summer camp known as Camp Siegfried in the 1930’s located in nearby Yaphank. This was a camp owned by the German American Bund that taught Nazi ideology to children ages 6-18. If interested, one can still see the vestiges of the camp. Just take the LIE to the Yaphank exit and Google map “Private Road.” You can drive around and easily envision what was once the campus. It’s pretty chilling.

Again, thank you, Karl, for this necessary reading.

NANCY GREEN, Shelter Island

NOVEMEBER 2025 ELECTION

To the Editor:

The Shelter Island Democratic Committee is committed to making election processes fair and accessible to all town Democrats.

While the 2024 election is now resolved, the next election in November 2025 is rapidly approaching. Petition drives to get Democratic candidates on the ballot start in February 2025.

Offices that will be decided this cycle are: Town Supervisor (two-year term), Town Council (two positions, four-year terms), Town Clerk (four-year term), Town Highway Supervisor (two-year term).

Democrats who may be interested in running should contact us by email at [email protected] for additional information.

ELIZABETH HANLEY, Shelter Island Democratic Committee