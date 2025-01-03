Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Genevieve V. Budd

Genevieve V. Budd of Shelter Island, passed away at home on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, in the morning hours under the protection of a Shelter Island fog.

She was 101 years old.

Formerly of Fairfield, Conn., Smithtown, N.Y. and Newark, Del., Genevieve was born on August 18, 1923 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Mary (née Dengler) and Ignatz Posluszny. She was one of four children.

Genevieve graduated from Grover Cleveland High School in New York City. After high school, she attended Saint Catherine’s Nursing College in New York City, where she attained her Nursing Degree and became a Registered Nurse.

On Dec. 28, 1946, in Queens, N.Y., she married the love of her life, Alexander J. Budd. Together they had six children.

Genevieve was pre-deceased by her husband Alexander; children Alexander G. Budd and Timothy R. Budd; and siblings Louis Posluszny, Ladis Kuster and Joanna Kaczmarek. She is survived by her children Ellan Siegel of Lexington, Mass., Judith Walsh of Miller Place, N.Y., Roger Budd of Saint James, N.Y., and Dr. Mary Cleaves-Duncan of Anna, Tex; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

In her professional career, she worked as a Registered Nurse. She was a valued member of the Connecticut Realtors Association, the Garden Club of Shelter Island , the Shelter Island Progressive Club and was parishioner of Our Lady of the Isle Church.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of The Isle Church. Interment will follow at Our Lady of The Isle Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers or condolence cards please practice an act of kindness, plant a flower or offer a prayer of your faith in her memory.

The Shelter Island Funeral Home is serving the family.