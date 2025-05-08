Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: May 8, 2025
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org
Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.
CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*
Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Community Center*
*Classes at Community Center $10 each.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon
Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.
Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
FRIDAY, MAY 9
Fairy Terrariums with Garden Club, Library, (6+) 3 p.m. Plant succulents to take home. Under the tent. Register at silibrary.org
TUESDAY, MAY 13
Toddler Time at the Legion, 10 a.m. (0 – 4) No registration required.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 14
Library Movie Day, 4 p.m. (ages 9+) Sonic 3. Popcorn and fun. Register at silibrary.org
PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS
FRIDAY, MAY 9
Using Chat GPT in Business and Personal Life, Library, 6 p.m. Zoom. Debbie Dittmer explains practical as well as creative uses. Register at silibrary.org
SATURDAY, MAY 10
Community Clothing Swap, Clothing, shoes and more for adults and children. 25 Smith Street in the barn. Parking on the street. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Gift of Life Informational Gathering, 5 p.m. Shelter Island History Museum. Learn about the programs to assist Islanders facing medical challenges. Refreshments, silent auction. Paste rsvp.online/giftoflife into your browser to reach a response page.
MONDAY, MAY 12
Estate Planning for Families, Library, 1 p.m. Zoom. Ensuring your plan aligns with your needs. Register at silibrary.org
THURSDAY, MAY 15
Tickborne Diseases, Library, 12 p.m. Zoom. An expert from Stony Brook answers your questions. Register at silibrary.org
FRIDAY, MAY 16
Work for the World: Peace Corps, Mashomack Visitor Center, 7 p.m. Dorie Hagler discusses Peace Corps experience and how you can get involved. Presented by the library. Register at silibrary.org
SATURDAY, MAY 17
Perlman Music Program Alumni Concert, 5 p.m. PMP alum and violinist Masha Lakisova. Tickets $35 at perlmanmusicprogram.org
TOWN MEETINGS
Community Housing Board, Thursday, May 8, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Health and Wellness Committee, Friday, May 9, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Community Preservation Fund Advisory Bd., Monday, May 12, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Taylor’s Island Committee, Tuesday, May 13, 9 to 10 a.m.
Town Bd. Work Session, Tuesday, May 13, 1 to 4 p.m.
Planning Board, Tuesday, May 13, 7 to 9 p.m.
ZBA Work Session, Wednesday, May 14, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Green Options Committee, Thursday, May 15, 9 to 10 a.m.