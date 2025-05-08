Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: May 8, 2025

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, MAY 9

Fairy Terrariums with Garden Club, Library, (6+) 3 p.m. Plant succulents to take home. Under the tent. Register at silibrary.org

TUESDAY, MAY 13

Toddler Time at the Legion, 10 a.m. (0 – 4) No registration required.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 14

Library Movie Day, 4 p.m. (ages 9+) Sonic 3. Popcorn and fun. Register at silibrary.org

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

FRIDAY, MAY 9

Using Chat GPT in Business and Personal Life, Library, 6 p.m. Zoom. Debbie Dittmer explains practical as well as creative uses. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, MAY 10

Community Clothing Swap, Clothing, shoes and more for adults and children. 25 Smith Street in the barn. Parking on the street. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gift of Life Informational Gathering, 5 p.m. Shelter Island History Museum. Learn about the programs to assist Islanders facing medical challenges. Refreshments, silent auction. Paste rsvp.online/giftoflife into your browser to reach a response page.

MONDAY, MAY 12

Estate Planning for Families, Library, 1 p.m. Zoom. Ensuring your plan aligns with your needs. Register at silibrary.org

THURSDAY, MAY 15

Tickborne Diseases, Library, 12 p.m. Zoom. An expert from Stony Brook answers your questions. Register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, MAY 16

Work for the World: Peace Corps, Mashomack Visitor Center, 7 p.m. Dorie Hagler discusses Peace Corps experience and how you can get involved. Presented by the library. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, MAY 17

Perlman Music Program Alumni Concert, 5 p.m. PMP alum and violinist Masha Lakisova. Tickets $35 at perlmanmusicprogram.org

TOWN MEETINGS

Community Housing Board, Thursday, May 8, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Health and Wellness Committee, Friday, May 9, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Community Preservation Fund Advisory Bd., Monday, May 12, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Taylor’s Island Committee, Tuesday, May 13, 9 to 10 a.m.

Town Bd. Work Session, Tuesday, May 13, 1 to 4 p.m.

Planning Board, Tuesday, May 13, 7 to 9 p.m.

ZBA Work Session, Wednesday, May 14, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Green Options Committee, Thursday, May 15, 9 to 10 a.m.