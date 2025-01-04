Shelter Island Lions Club seek Citizen of the Year nominees

(Credit: Courtesy illustration)

It’s been said that Shelter Island runs in large measure thanks to people who volunteer their services for the betterment of the community.

Look around you. Maybe you know someone who has devoted a significant amount of time and energy to making Shelter Island a better place to live.

Perhaps it’s someone who goes out of their way regularly to help others. Maybe it’s someone who is always there to help a friend or neighbor in need and has done so for years. If so, think about nominating them for the Shelter Island Lions Club Citizenship Award. It’s a very visible way to recognize an unsung individual who has made a difference in our community.

This year’s Citizenship Award will be presented at a dinner on May 22. All nominations must be received by Feb. 15.

So what are the qualifications? There are no formal qualifications. According to Dr. Frank Adipietro, the Citizenship Committee chairman, the Club is looking for an individual who has a long history of actively helping others. Nominees must reside on Shelter Island. Nominees do not have to be members of the Shelter Island Lions.

So how do I submit a nomination? First, you may submit more than one nomination. The nomination form is available at shelterislandlions.org

It can be returned via email to [email protected], or if you prefer, mail it to: Shelter Island Lions Club, P.O. Box 760, Shelter Island, N.Y. 11964.

Why is this important? For each of the past 48 years, the Lions Club has recognized people who have made a significant difference to Island life.

Dr. Adipietro says, “The Citizenship Award embodies volunteerism at its best. Each year’s Citizen of the Year symbolizes the spirit that makes our Island home a very special place.”

Have questions? Call 631-774-9292 or 631-749-7452.

The motto of Lions Clubs everywhere is “We Serve.” The Shelter Island Lions Club, chartered in 1950, provides the Island with a wide array of social and community services.