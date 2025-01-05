Weather Service: Windy and cold on Shelter Island

(Credit: Adam Bundy)

It will be bright, cold, blustery Sunday for Shelter Island.

According to the National Weather Service (NWA), today will be mostly sunny with a high temperature of 36 degrees. But a strong west wind at 17 to 20 mph will make it feel more like 15 to 25 degrees.

Tonight, the NWA is calling for clouds to roll in and the temperature dropping to 24 degrees.

The winds will stay strong, shifting to the northwest at 10 to 16 mph, bringing wind chill values of 15 to 20 degrees.