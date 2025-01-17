Be a supporter of Shelter Island, support the Reporter

(Reporter file)

The Shelter Island Reporter’s staff received word in June 2024 that the last issue of 2024 would be its last — ever — published as a unique publication by Times Review Media Group.

In a short note on our editorial page, publisher Andrew Olsen wrote: “It has been our life’s work to cover the Island as community journalists and a responsibility that we take very seriously. The economics of our business and Shelter Island have changed, forcing us to adapt. During the last 25 years there has been a decline of small, locally owned businesses, and an increase in off-Island ownership groups. This impacts our advertising base. We have started the process to seek a new owner … we wanted to communicate this clearly and directly.”

The publisher then received offers to buy the paper, none of which were satisfactory for several reasons, including those wishing to turn the Reporter into a gossip sheet.

Readers at first were shocked at the possibility that the Reporter would close, and the sole platform for local news, features, sports, columns, and opinion would be no more. But then the community stood strong, heaping praise on the paper and searching for solutions.

Columnists Nancy Green and Robert Lipsyte wrote of the need for a local, independent newspaper, with Ms. Green presenting research showing the catastrophic consequences to democracy when communities become “news deserts.”

Island resident Duff Wilson, an award-winning former New York Times journalist, then led an effort to set up a nonprofit to purchase the paper, which led to a community meeting at the library. Residents packed the place, with Mr. Olsen listening and answering questions.

Residents made clear what the paper means to them, speaking passionately about how getting information is vital to follow their government, school system and the many issues affecting their lives. The paper, they said, is vital for them to be prepared to be active participants in maintaining community character. (Every staff member has recounted the many times Islanders have voiced their support for the paper, and the grief they would feel if the Reporter ceased to exist. This is, to say the least, heartening. Some people ask what they can do. Continue to subscribe, advertise, and send us a letter expressing your support.)

The library meeting and the subsequent pledges of support, were the first steps to an announcement that the Reporter, under Mr. Olsen’s leadership, had a new lease on life, at least through 2025.

A commitment was made to expand the Reporter’s presence on the Island, adding a series of forums to augment its community service. Two such forums have been held. The first dealt with major issues facing the community, and the second was focused on the fate of the commercial fishing industry.

Both forums became standing-room-only events at the Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. As the paper embarks on 2025, plans call for ongoing forums, to further cement the essential role the Reporter plays on Shelter Island. Our next event is scheduled for Feb. 13. Titled “The Future of Small Business On Shelter Island,” it will explore this crisis with an expert panel and the public.

Come to the Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall on Thursday, Feb. 13 — 5:30 to 7 p.m. — for the lively, informative and constructive discussion among your friends and neighbors.