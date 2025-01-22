Shelter Island Historical Society announces new leadership

Vernessa Kingsbury, the Shelter Island Historical Society’s new assistant director. (Courtesy photo)

The Shelter Island Historical Society is adding to its leadership ranks as the 2025 year opens.

Vernessa Kingsbury, the new Assistant Director, was first introduced to Shelter Island as a camper at Camp Quinipet. After several summers here, she eventually moved to the Island full-time and joined Quinipet’s year-round administration team.

Ms. Kingsbury earned a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Connecticut and a Master’s of Research in Social Anthropology from the University of London. Her experience in nonprofit administration and human history research is complemented by a passion for community museums and archives, aligning perfectly with the Historical Society’s mission.

The Historical Society also welcomes three new members to its Board of Directors. Longtime Shelter Island resident John Evans has been here for over 70 years. His two children spent many summers growing up on the Island, and as residents, are raising their own families here.

In addition to practicing civil litigation law, Mr. Evans has served on several volunteer boards, including the Shelter Island Heights Property Owners Corporation, the North Ferry Company and Gardiner’s Bay Country Club.

Also joining the Board is John Gachot. Shelter Island has been home to Mr. Gachot and his family for 50 years. He and his wife founded Gachot Design. His love for the Island and for history, together with his design expertise, led him to the Historical Society.

As one of the newer full-time residents of the Island, Eldon Wong has been an advocate for restoring historical homes in the tristate area, including properties on Shelter Island. He also opened his own home to visitors during the Society’s House Tour. His involvement with the Historical Society ties his restoration work to preserving and documenting real history.