Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Jan. 30, 2025

ROLLER COASTER ON THE RISE

To the Editor:

I was bemused to see the Paw Print cartoon in the Jan. 23 Reporter critiquing our new president’s administration as a treacherous roller coaster ride.

Trump’s first day in office, he closed our borders to illegal entry enforcing our country’s laws. He went on to arrest over 300 murderers, rapists, and violent felons who are here illegally and live in our neighborhoods. Many, previously deported, re-entered our country to commit violent crimes again. They had been released by sanctuary cities.

This administration seeks to locate the more than 300,000 children brought into our country through our open borders by cartels and unrelated individuals. Trump wants to protect them from abuse and exploitation.

Under this administration an individual maintains the right to identify as whatever they please so long as their choice does not impinge upon another’s rights or safety. Female athletes’ rights have been violated by permitting biological males to compete in women’s sports and the use of their locker rooms. This is now unacceptable.

Our president, on his 5th day in office, visited the victims of both North Carolina floods and the L.A. fires. He met with those victims in front of their destroyed homes and assured them of immediate federal relief.

At a round table meeting that same afternoon he made clear to L.A. officials that the victims’ needs to rebuild must be met immediately. The mayor agreed that permits would be expedited.

Contrary to the cartoon, the roller coaster is on the way up to new heights of great leadership.

KATHRYN CUNNINGHAM, Shelter Island

SKIN CANCER PREVENTION IN WINTER

To the Editor:

The winter season brings cold winds and snowy weather, but it can also bring damage to your skin. Did you know that ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun damages your skin year-round, not just during the summer months?

The Cancer Prevention in Action (CPiA) program at Stony Brook Cancer Center is raising awareness this winter on ways Long Islanders can reduce their risk of skin cancer in all seasons and weather conditions.

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the U.S., yet most cases can be prevented. UV radiation from the sun and indoor tanning lamps are the primary cause of skin cancer, and reducing your exposure can significantly reduce your skin cancer risk.

Even on cold, winter days, UV radiation from the sun can cause damage to your skin, especially at high altitudes and on reflective surfaces such as snow or ice. Snow reflects up to 80% of the sun’s UV radiation, increasing the damage caused to your skin.

Sun protection is necessary every day, regardless of the weather or season. Sun safe practices such as applying sunscreen daily, wearing a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and long-sleeved clothing, and seeking shade whenever possible, can help prevent skin cancer.

The Cancer Prevention in Action (CPiA) program at Stony Brook Cancer Center works to build awareness about the dangers of UV radiation and promote the benefits of sun safety through education, awareness, and policy support to reduce skin cancer rates on Long Island.

To learn more about Cancer Prevention in Action, visit takeactionagainstcancer.com or contact us at 631-444-4263 / [email protected]

ANNALEA TRASK, Stony Brook Cancer Center