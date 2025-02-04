Daily Update: Shelter Island girls basketball team going all out
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, February 4.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island girls basketball team going all out: Enthusiastic crowd supports all the way
SUFFOLK TIMES
Bird flu concerns elevated after detection at LI duck farm
2025 Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. North Fork Chili Cook-Off
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
LI Unitarian Universalist Fund gives $108k in grants to support East End nonprofits
Hospital workers picket outside PBMC for fair contracts
NORTHFORKER
Celebrate Black History Month with these North Fork events
SOUTHFORKER
Hamptons sports bars for a Super Bowl blast
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.