Daily Update

Daily Update: Shelter Island girls basketball team going all out

By Reporter Staff

Dariana Duran Alverado (1) gets by her defender and lets a jumper fly as Natalie Mamisashvili (21) prepares to rebound. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, February 4.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island girls basketball team going all out: Enthusiastic crowd supports all the way

SUFFOLK TIMES

Bird flu concerns elevated after detection at LI duck farm

2025 Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. North Fork Chili Cook-Off

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

LI Unitarian Universalist Fund gives $108k in grants to support East End nonprofits

Hospital workers picket outside PBMC for fair contracts

NORTHFORKER

Celebrate Black History Month with these North Fork events

SOUTHFORKER

Hamptons sports bars for a Super Bowl blast

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Related Content