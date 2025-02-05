Some Shelter Island residents say there’s no need for outside, paid consultants

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Although there were many calls in 2024 for more intensive environmental reviews of real estate applications, in January, a few residents delivered a different message to the Town Board.

Consultants, the residents maintain, are costing taxpayers money and delivering reports that fail to reflect Island sensitivities or even the Town Code.

Bert Waife started the ball rolling at the Jan. 28 Town Board work session. Having looked at his latest property tax bill, he said he was alarmed by a payment of $55,000 to former Town attorney Stephen Kiely who resigned on Dec. 27.

There was no indication how that fee was determined or why it was necessary, since a Town attorney serves at the will of the administration.

Mr. Waife also questioned the factors that prompt the Town to authorize reports under the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA). Under the previous administration, P.W. Grosser provided environmental consulting services, and its staff continues to weigh in on many applications.

Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams brought in Southampton Town Principal Environmental Consultant Theresa Masin last September to provide additional environmental consulting services. The Town Board had taken back consideration of wetlands permits from the Planning Board and needed, it was stated, advice and assistance in writing SEQRA reports.

A section of one recent report had a consultant commenting on the location of a driveway, Mr. Waife said, questioning why the existence of a driveway posed an environmental issue. Another report from a consultant recommended use of native plantings, but the recommended alternative plants are “deer food” that would have to be constantly replaced, he said.

Mr. Waife questioned why CCA-treated wood — wood treated with a preservative containing copper, chromium and arsenic — is considered environmentally unsafe in dock construction.

He got no answers to his questions, but told the Town Board that policies have to be more “friendly” to residents who must bear the financial burden of evaluating proposed policies.

Resident Mike Gaynor jumped in, questioning why the Town Board had to pay Mr. Kiely anything. Former councilman Peter Reich told the Town Board he has always favored smaller government.

“I’m in favor of efficiency and streamlining processes, not making things more cumbersome,” Mr. Reich said.“I question the need of having a new environmental consultant when we already have knowledgeable committee members and staff.”

With the Planning Board and Conservation Advisory Council filing separate reports on applications, the former councilman said there’s already a duplication of services.

Paying $150 an hour plus travel expenses for “an unnecessary duplication and waste of money” at a time when the Town Board should be looking for ways to curtail spending is inappropriate, he said. He added that information in some reports has been faulty and failed to reflect Town Code. Paid consultants file lengthy reports to justify their work, Mr. Reich said.

“I think you need to put your big boy pants on — sorry, Amber and Meg — and handle these applications in-house as it has always been done,” he said. “You all have lived here a very long time and the public voted for you to make these decisions, not some expensive off-Island consultant.”