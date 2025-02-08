Shelter Island Photo Quiz: What is that? Feb. 8, 2025

Can you identify the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Heights Property Owners Corporation General Manager Stella Lagudis knew (of course) that last week’s mystery photo (see below) is the marker in “Shiebler Park in the Heights off Prospect Avenue. It was donated to the Town by his mom.”

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

And Roger McKeon had more information: “It’s a plaque in memory of Andrew Marvin Shiebler, born on Dec. 7, 1938 at Southampton Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Shiebler of Shelter Island Heights. Andrew studied political science at the Catholic University of America, Washington, D. C. Andrew passed in 1971.”

And John Evans had even more to share: “The small park opposite the Catholic Church was donated by Celeste Shiebler in memory of her son Andrew who was lost at sea while on a cruise with his mother. He presumably went overboard at the age of 32. Celeste lived in the house now owned by Peter and Kathy Dinkel. She also was an insurance broker who covered many homes in the Heights. The plaque sits on a large rock in that park.”

Thanks to all.