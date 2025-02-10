On thin ice, to serve and protect Shelter Island

First responders work during a drill on Ice Pond. (Credit: Cocol Lee Thurman)

On Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, Shelter Island EMS, Fire and Police departments participated in a joint Ice Water Rescue Drill at Ice Pond.

The training exercise aimed to enhance inter-agency coordination and readiness for ice-related emergencies.

(Credit: Coco Lee Thurman)

Before the hands-on portion of the drill, personnel from all three departments gathered for a classroom session, reviewing operational procedures and best practices for responding to ice water rescues.

The practical portion of the drill saw teams working together on the ice and along the shoreline of Ice Pond Park, simulating real-life rescue scenarios.