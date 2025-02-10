Shelter Island’s Gina Kraus honored at Times Review event: ‘A doer, someone who gives back’ 

Times Reivew Publisher Andrew Olsen and Reporter Feature Writer Chartiy Robey flank Gina Kraus, the Reporter’s Person of the year, who was honored at an event on Feb. 6 at the Southold American Legion Hall. (Credit: Ana Borruto)

Times Review Media held a celebratory event for its “People of the Year,” the evening of Feb. 6 at the Southold American Legion Hall, honoring those residents who have gone above and beyond in service to their communities.

All of Times Review’s publications honored their People of the Year, including the Reporter, which celebrated our Person of the Year, Gina Kraus. Ms. Kraus turned the devastating death of her son Evan from opioids into a mission of carrying the message to others about the dangers of addiction.

“In the face of unimaginable personal loss, Gina has transformed her pain into a powerful force for good, becoming an unwavering advocate for those battling opioid addiction,” Police Chief Jim Read said for a story written by Julie Lane and published in our Jan. 2, 2025 edition. “Her tireless dedication to the Shelter Island community and the East End is nothing short of amazing … Whether it’s lending a compassionate ear, organizing resources, or stepping in whenever called upon, she embodies the true spirit of community and care.”

Ms. Kraus has also become well-known as an anti-addiction advocate from the Yaphank Correctional Facility women’s prison to the Shelter Island School. She was a 1st-grade teacher and then principal in the East Hampton School District. Shelter Island School Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., said after Ms. Kraus retired, she volunteered in her home district on the Island. “The kids are moved by her presentations and they all love her,” Mr. Doelger told Ms. Lane. Sitting in on classes, he said that many times he has been moved to tears.

Island Gift of Life Foundation President Joe Kelly noted Ms. Kraus was a member of that organization’s Board and worked “tirelessly,” filling the important role of identifying people who need financial assistance or support services.

In the presentation to Ms. Kraus of a framed copy of our front page for Jan. 2 on her Person of the Year honor — with an illustration of Ms. Kraus by Peter Waldner — Reporter staffer Charity Robey said, “I first met Gina, in the late 80s when we were both young moms raising kids, but it wasn’t until we got to know each other better, that I came to understand what a truly extraordinary person she is. She’s always been a doer and someone who gives back.”

Ms. Robey recalled that in 2019 they both had sons in their late 20s who were getting marred that autumn. “We used to talk about how to experience and enjoy that important transition,’” Ms. Robey remembered. “What I didn’t understand was the deep well of strength she was drawing on to help her son overcome addiction and go on to his new life. It wasn’t until Evan died the following spring, that I understood how close he came to saving himself, and how long she had been supporting her beloved son in his battle with addiction.”

Ms. Robey told the audience that over the next year, “I saw Gina do the hardest thing a mother can do. Find meaning and purpose in the worst thing that can happen. She turned the devastating death of her son Evan into a mission of carrying the message to others about the dangers of addiction … When she spoke to kids at the Shelter Island School about alcohol and drug addiction, she did so from a place of love and hope, and there’s no telling how many lives she has saved on an idyllic Island that has seen too many deaths from addiction. She is the driving force behind Shelter Island’s Overdose Awareness Vigil, which she founded in 2021 — an annual event for the community, uniting those who struggle with addiction, those who mourn for them, and those whose work is to help and support them. She is the most integral member of Shelter Island Town’s Health and Wellness Committee. For these gifts of hope and life, I am so proud to recognize Gina Kraus as the Shelter Island Reporter’s Person of the Year.”

Ms. Kraus was gracious in her acceptance, thanking the Shelter Island community and the Reporter for all the support given to her. She noted that she finds strength to carry on and continue her work “because I have an angel watching over me.”