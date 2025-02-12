Shelter Island School District Treasurer to retire after 25 years: Deborah Vecchio will bow out in June

Two of three Employees of the Month of January were on hand at Monday night’s Board of Education meeting. They are Food Service Worker Catherine Davidson and Cook Luis Rodas. Absent was Food Service Supervisor Pamela Wood. (Credit: Julie Lane)

Laughter gave way to tears at Monday night’s Board of Education meeting when District Treasurer Deborah Vecchio announced her resignation after 25 years of working for the school.

It started with Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., announcing, tongue in cheek, he couldn’t support the Board approving the resolution related to Ms. Vecchio’s resignation effective at the end of the current school year.

“You are one of the pillars of this place,” Mr. Doelger told her. “This school is changed because of you.”

He told her when he thought about the many roles she has played in her years in the district, he thinks it will take five people to replace her.

Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Rylott said she appreciates “how much you do for this district,” and told Ms. Vecchio how much she will be missed.

Board President Kathleen Lynch noted how many times Ms. Vecchio has stepped forward to fill other needs when a staffer had to be out. Personnel Director Todd Gulluscio said he thought he had the answers to information about the district’s history but realizes Ms. Vecchio is the true expert.

Through tears of her own, Ms. Vecchio said she will miss the school, but said she will be around and can be reached to help with whatever is needed.

She noted a consultant to the district told her he thought two things would never happen: a bridge would be built between the Island and North and/or South forks, and Ms. Vecchio would retire. He said he truly believed the bridge would come first.

Employees of Month

Three cafeteria workers share in being named Employees of the Month for January. Cook Luis Rodas and food service worker Catherine Davidson and

Food Service Supervisor Pamala Wood were honored at Monday night’s meeting. Ms. Wood was unable to be at the meeting, but all three were praised for the changes they have brought to the cafeteria in terms of ambiance and menu selection.

Other actions by the Board of Education Monday night included:

• A public hearing on a proposed exemption from some property taxes for veterans, followed by a unanimous vote to approve the exemption with no public comments. Sean Clark, who had made the request on behalf of the American Legion Mitchell Post 281, thanked the Board for its consideration. Veterans need to file a request with the Town Assessors by March 1.

• Acceptance of a contribution of $5,000 from the Shelter Island Educational Foundation for a Broadway field trip and a Master Music field trip.

• A second donation of $5,000 from GENYouth Inc., an organization that helps fund access to healthy school meals and physical activities. The donation will pay to purchase a special dispensing machine so students can access regular and chocolate milk.