Sylvester Manor secures funds for outdoor exhibit: Sculpture @ Sylvester Manor to return this year

‘Settlement of Shapes’ by Bastienne Schmidt on and around a Sylvester Manor tree in last year’s exhibition Sculpture @ Sylvester Manor.(Credit: Charity Robey)

Sylvester Manor has just learned that the New York State Council on the Arts will provide a $25,000 grant for the 2nd Annual Sculpture @ Sylvester Manor exhibition.

This outdoor exhibition last year had 25 artworks, viewed by more than 2,500 visitors.

Positioned throughout the landscape of Sylvester Manor, encompassing woodlands, coastal shorelines, formal gardens, and pastoral meadows, these sculptures by a variety of artists invited visitors to contemplate the estate’s history, representing a convergence of three distinct cultures — Indigenous peoples, European settlers, and the enslaved Africans, laborers who once worked the land.

Artists are encouraged to reflect this intersection of histories in their works, whether by installing existing pieces, creating new works from imported materials, or using organic material sourced directly from the Manor grounds, and left to biodegrade naturally, enhancing the dialogue between art and nature.

Submissions for proposals are open to artists from the East End of Long Island. Artists should send visual and/or written documentation to [email protected] by March 15, 2025. Full submission guidelines can be found at sylvestermanor.org/sculpture. Selected artists will be announced in April.