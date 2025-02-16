Sylvester Manor marks Black History Month: Online and in-person programming

Donnamarie Barnes, second from left, the director of history and heritage at Sylvester Manor, on the grounds with a group of Island students discussing the Manor’s history of slavery. (Courtesy photo)

On Saturday, Feb. 22, Donnamarie Barnes, Sylvester Manor’s Director of History and Heritage, and Jennifer L. Morgan, NYU Professor of History and MacArthur Fellow, will give a lecture at the North Fork Arts Center.

This talk will be given from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Sapan Greenport Theatre/North Fork Arts Center on Front Street in Greenport. Tickets are $15 per person.

The speakers will discuss their collaborative work to uncover the hidden narratives of African-American families on Long Island in a talk called, “The Daughters of Judah: A Multi-generational Story of Slavery and Freedom on the East End.”

Throughout February, Black History Month, Sylvester Manor’s History and Heritage Department is posting weekly social media posts presenting the story of Crank and Flora, an African American couple who lived in freedom on Shelter Island.

Every Wednesday, the posts are tracing their lives from slavery to freedom, telling their story of courage and resilience, and their lasting legacy in our community.